https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/biden-breaks-immigration-promises-while-continuing-to-wage-war-abroad-1110406720.html

Biden Breaks Immigration Promises While Continuing to Wage War Abroad

Biden Breaks Immigration Promises While Continuing to Wage War Abroad

75 Years of The Nakba and Palestinian Resistance, Turkiye Presidential Elections Go To Runoff, Musk Names New Twitter CEO

2023-05-17T04:31+0000

2023-05-17T04:31+0000

2023-05-17T10:31+0000

by any means necessary

radio

palestine

turkiye

twitter

immigration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/10/1110406561_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d809d40eae862c9ad0b580d49eb91f43.png

Biden Breaks Immigration Promises While Continuing To Wage War Abroad 75 Years of The Nakba and Palestinian Resistance, Turkiye Presidential Elections Go To Runoff, Musk Names New Twitter CEO

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Wafa Aludaini, Gaza-based journalist and activist and head of the 16th October Media Group to discuss the 75th anniversary of the Nakba and Israel’s history of displacement of Palestinians from their homes, how the history of the Nakba connects to the ongoing occupation of Palestine by Israel, how Palestinians continue to resist the Israeli occupation and demand the right to return, and how the western media distorts the images of Palestinian resistance.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mazda Majidi, long-time antiwar and social justice activist who is from Iran and has written extensively on the nuclear deal and other issues pertaining to Iran and the Middle East to discuss elections in Turkiye and what current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s failure to secure a victory in the first round of voting means for Turkish politics, why Erdogan is still likely to secure re-election as Turkiye and how that will affect the country’s place in the geopolitical divide over the conflict in Ukraine, and where Kemal Kilicdaroglu stands politically and how the region would be affected if he were to win the presidential runoff.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss Elon Musk’s decision to name Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter and how Musk’s fans have reacted to Yaccarino’s connections to the World Economic Forum, why this decision is clearly an attempt to attract advertisers back to Twitter and exposes the reality of Musk’s commitment to “free speech,” and a report from the Chinese government alleging that the CIA has used cyberweapons to attack digital infrastructure and support color revolutions around the world.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the aftermath of the end of the Title 42 immigration policy and how it exposes the Democrats’ refusal to present an alternative to the Trump immigration policies that Joe Biden campaigned against, a new report detailing the death toll from post-9/11 wars across the Middle East and North Africa, and the response to Howard University graduates who protested Joe Biden’s commencement address.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

palestine

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, what is the conflicts between palestine and israel, why did israel occupy palestine, what is one reason that peace between israel and the palestinians has been so difficult to achieve, who runs twitter, what is trump's immigration policy, what's the result of the election in turkiye