Congress Inaction on Debt Limit 'Greatest Threat' to US Economy Since Pandemic - Treasury

The inability of US Congress to allow the United States to meet its obligations by increasing the debt ceiling is the greatest threat to the US economy since the global pandemic, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said

Adeyemo warned that failure to lift the debt limit would lead the country to a recession. It would also hurt small businesses and initiate a wave of company closures, he added.The US Congressional Budget Office warned last week that the country faced a "significant risk" of defaulting within the first two weeks of June if lawmakers fail to increase the amount of debt the country is legally allowed to take on.

