https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/durham-report-finds-fbi-handling-of-trump-russia-probe-seriously-deficient--1110404896.html
Durham Report Finds FBI Handling of Trump-Russia Probe 'Seriously Deficient'
Durham Report Finds FBI Handling of Trump-Russia Probe 'Seriously Deficient'
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the Durham report's findings regarding how the FBI handled the Trump-Russia probe.
2023-05-17T04:05+0000
2023-05-17T04:05+0000
2023-05-17T10:00+0000
fault lines
radio
title 42
us debt ceiling crisis
russia
ukraine
china
donald trump
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/10/1110404572_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_56d63891b76b93b299bc3388dd02d37d.png
Durham Report Finds FBI handling of Trump-Russia Probe “Seriously Deficient”
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the Durham report's findings regarding how the FBI handled the Trump-Russia probe.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystAngie Wong - National Media Spokesperson for Veterans for America First (VFAF).Susan Pai - Lawyer & PsychologistMark Frost - Economist & ProfessorIn the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke with the Fault Lines team about the latest on Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine and the increased arms supplies to Kiev.In the second hour, Angie Wong joined Fault Lines to discuss the results of the Durham report regarding the FBI's handling of the Trump-Russia probe.Later in the second hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Susan Pai about the migration crisis along the US-Mexico border now that the Covid-19 era Title 42 restrictions have expired.In the third hour, Mark Frost spoke with the team about the state of the US economy as the debt ceiling debate continues.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
russia
ukraine
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/10/1110404572_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6856ddea933be0db9e6d56b82258c840.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, durham report, is russiagate a hoax, what is happening at southern border, how bad is the state of the us economy
fault lines, durham report, is russiagate a hoax, what is happening at southern border, how bad is the state of the us economy
Durham Report Finds FBI Handling of Trump-Russia Probe 'Seriously Deficient'
04:05 GMT 17.05.2023 (Updated: 10:00 GMT 17.05.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the Durham report's findings regarding how the FBI handled the Trump-Russia probe.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Angie Wong - National Media Spokesperson for Veterans for America First (VFAF).
Susan Pai - Lawyer & Psychologist
Mark Frost - Economist & Professor
In the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke with the Fault Lines team about the latest on Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine and the increased arms supplies to Kiev.
In the second hour, Angie Wong joined Fault Lines to discuss the results of the Durham report regarding the FBI's handling of the Trump-Russia probe.
Later in the second hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Susan Pai about the migration crisis along the US-Mexico border now that the Covid-19 era Title 42 restrictions have expired.
In the third hour, Mark Frost spoke with the team about the state of the US economy as the debt ceiling debate continues.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.