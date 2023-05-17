https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/durham-report-finds-fbi-handling-of-trump-russia-probe-seriously-deficient--1110404896.html

Durham Report Finds FBI Handling of Trump-Russia Probe 'Seriously Deficient'

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the Durham report's findings regarding how the FBI handled the Trump-Russia probe.

Durham Report Finds FBI handling of Trump-Russia Probe "Seriously Deficient"

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystAngie Wong - National Media Spokesperson for Veterans for America First (VFAF).Susan Pai - Lawyer & PsychologistMark Frost - Economist & ProfessorIn the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke with the Fault Lines team about the latest on Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine and the increased arms supplies to Kiev.In the second hour, Angie Wong joined Fault Lines to discuss the results of the Durham report regarding the FBI's handling of the Trump-Russia probe.Later in the second hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Susan Pai about the migration crisis along the US-Mexico border now that the Covid-19 era Title 42 restrictions have expired.In the third hour, Mark Frost spoke with the team about the state of the US economy as the debt ceiling debate continues.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

