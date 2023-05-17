https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/durham-report-further-exposes-russiagate-lie-1110404069.html

Durham Report Further Exposes 'Russiagate' Lie

Durham Report Further Exposes 'Russiagate' Lie

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as the revelations from the Durham Report on RussiaGate.

Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaTyler Nixon: Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-Law, ConstitutionalistTim Alan Simon: Principal and Founder, TAS Strategies, and AttorneyIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about EU countries supplying weapons to Ukraine.In the second half of the hour, Attorney and CEO Steve Gill joined to talk about the latest out of the debt ceiling debacle.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to a panel, featuring Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon and Principal and Founder of TAS Strategies Timothy Alan Simon on the Durham Report's revelations on the FBI's handling of Russiagate.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

