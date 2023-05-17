International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/durham-report-further-exposes-russiagate-lie-1110404069.html
Durham Report Further Exposes 'Russiagate' Lie
Durham Report Further Exposes 'Russiagate' Lie
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as the revelations from the Durham Report on RussiaGate.
2023-05-17T04:51+0000
2023-05-17T10:36+0000
the final countdown
durham
russiagate
fbi
donald trump
ukraine
european union (eu)
us debt ceiling crisis
volodymyr zelensky
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/10/1110403883_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cc3eeac7c7eece6154f8b73bff3e5f26.jpg
Durham Report Further Exposes 'RussiaGate' Lie
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as the revelations from the Durham Report on RussiaGate.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaTyler Nixon: Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-Law, ConstitutionalistTim Alan Simon: Principal and Founder, TAS Strategies, and AttorneyIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about EU countries supplying weapons to Ukraine.In the second half of the hour, Attorney and CEO Steve Gill joined to talk about the latest out of the debt ceiling debacle.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to a panel, featuring Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon and Principal and Founder of TAS Strategies Timothy Alan Simon on the Durham Report's revelations on the FBI's handling of Russiagate.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
durham
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/10/1110403883_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_afd62c71c8e4b5c2a3f449ebc206cf57.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, durham report on russiagate, is russiagate a hoax
the final countdown, durham report on russiagate, is russiagate a hoax

Durham Report Further Exposes 'Russiagate' Lie

04:51 GMT 17.05.2023 (Updated: 10:36 GMT 17.05.2023)
The Final Countdown
Durham Report Further Exposes 'RussiaGate' Lie
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
Manila Chan
All materialsWrite to the author
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as the revelations from the Durham Report on Russiagate.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Tyler Nixon: Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-Law, Constitutionalist
Tim Alan Simon: Principal and Founder, TAS Strategies, and Attorney
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about EU countries supplying weapons to Ukraine.
In the second half of the hour, Attorney and CEO Steve Gill joined to talk about the latest out of the debt ceiling debacle.
In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to a panel, featuring Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon and Principal and Founder of TAS Strategies Timothy Alan Simon on the Durham Report's revelations on the FBI's handling of Russiagate.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала