https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/durham-report-further-exposes-russiagate-lie-1110404069.html
Durham Report Further Exposes 'Russiagate' Lie
Durham Report Further Exposes 'Russiagate' Lie
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as the revelations from the Durham Report on RussiaGate.
2023-05-17T04:51+0000
2023-05-17T04:51+0000
2023-05-17T10:36+0000
the final countdown
durham
russiagate
fbi
donald trump
ukraine
european union (eu)
us debt ceiling crisis
volodymyr zelensky
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/10/1110403883_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cc3eeac7c7eece6154f8b73bff3e5f26.jpg
Durham Report Further Exposes 'RussiaGate' Lie
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as the revelations from the Durham Report on RussiaGate.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaTyler Nixon: Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-Law, ConstitutionalistTim Alan Simon: Principal and Founder, TAS Strategies, and AttorneyIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about EU countries supplying weapons to Ukraine.In the second half of the hour, Attorney and CEO Steve Gill joined to talk about the latest out of the debt ceiling debacle.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to a panel, featuring Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon and Principal and Founder of TAS Strategies Timothy Alan Simon on the Durham Report's revelations on the FBI's handling of Russiagate.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
durham
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/10/1110403883_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_afd62c71c8e4b5c2a3f449ebc206cf57.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
the final countdown, durham report on russiagate, is russiagate a hoax
the final countdown, durham report on russiagate, is russiagate a hoax
Durham Report Further Exposes 'Russiagate' Lie
04:51 GMT 17.05.2023 (Updated: 10:36 GMT 17.05.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as the revelations from the Durham Report on Russiagate.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Tyler Nixon: Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-Law, Constitutionalist
Tim Alan Simon: Principal and Founder, TAS Strategies, and Attorney
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about EU countries supplying weapons to Ukraine.
In the second half of the hour, Attorney and CEO Steve Gill joined to talk about the latest out of the debt ceiling debacle.
In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to a panel, featuring Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon and Principal and Founder of TAS Strategies Timothy Alan Simon on the Durham Report's revelations on the FBI's handling of Russiagate.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.