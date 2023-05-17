https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/g7-summit-kicks-off-in-hiroshima-japan-1110421292.html
G7 Summit Kicks Off in Hiroshima, Japan
G7 Summit Kicks Off in Hiroshima, Japan
Leaders of the Group of Seven will meet in Japan from May 19 to 21 to discuss current geopolitical and economic challenges – that is, NATO expansion amid the... 17.05.2023, Sputnik International
2023-05-17T19:15+0000
2023-05-17T19:15+0000
2023-05-17T19:15+0000
multimedia
infographic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110420248_0:285:780:724_1920x0_80_0_0_adc047bd89f349292d3ef1571290d1ac.png
This year's G7 meeting point bears dark symbolism – in August 1945, the US nuked Hiroshima, instantly killing hundreds of thousands of people and turning a once-flourishing city into a radioactive cemetery. The US is the only nation to ever use nuclear weapons in combat, and historians agree that this move was more a spectacle for the Soviet Union than a tactically-necessary step. However, Japan swallowed its pride, embraced Western values and became a close ally of the US, bandwagoning its agenda. Now one of the biggest burial places in the world will host a summit about NATO enlargement.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110420248_0:212:780:797_1920x0_80_0_0_707a9ec8f5422a019445c77d0cbfdddb.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
infographic, инфографика
G7 Summit Kicks Off in Hiroshima, Japan
Leaders of the Group of Seven will meet in Japan from May 19 to 21 to discuss current geopolitical and economic challenges – that is, NATO expansion amid the Ukrainian crisis and sanctions against Russia.
This year's G7 meeting point bears dark symbolism – in August 1945, the US nuked Hiroshima, instantly killing hundreds of thousands of people and turning a once-flourishing city into a radioactive cemetery.
The US is the only nation to ever use nuclear weapons in combat, and historians agree that this move was more a spectacle for the Soviet Union than a tactically-necessary step.
However, Japan swallowed its pride, embraced Western values and became a close ally of the US, bandwagoning its agenda. Now one of the biggest burial places in the world will host a summit about NATO enlargement.