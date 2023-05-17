https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/g7-summit-kicks-off-in-hiroshima-japan-1110421292.html

G7 Summit Kicks Off in Hiroshima, Japan

G7 Summit Kicks Off in Hiroshima, Japan

Leaders of the Group of Seven will meet in Japan from May 19 to 21 to discuss current geopolitical and economic challenges – that is, NATO expansion amid the... 17.05.2023, Sputnik International

2023-05-17T19:15+0000

2023-05-17T19:15+0000

2023-05-17T19:15+0000

This year's G7 meeting point bears dark symbolism – in August 1945, the US nuked Hiroshima, instantly killing hundreds of thousands of people and turning a once-flourishing city into a radioactive cemetery. The US is the only nation to ever use nuclear weapons in combat, and historians agree that this move was more a spectacle for the Soviet Union than a tactically-necessary step. However, Japan swallowed its pride, embraced Western values and became a close ally of the US, bandwagoning its agenda. Now one of the biggest burial places in the world will host a summit about NATO enlargement.

