International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/g7-summit-kicks-off-in-hiroshima-japan-1110421292.html
G7 Summit Kicks Off in Hiroshima, Japan
G7 Summit Kicks Off in Hiroshima, Japan
Leaders of the Group of Seven will meet in Japan from May 19 to 21 to discuss current geopolitical and economic challenges – that is, NATO expansion amid the... 17.05.2023, Sputnik International
2023-05-17T19:15+0000
2023-05-17T19:15+0000
multimedia
infographic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110420248_0:285:780:724_1920x0_80_0_0_adc047bd89f349292d3ef1571290d1ac.png
This year's G7 meeting point bears dark symbolism – in August 1945, the US nuked Hiroshima, instantly killing hundreds of thousands of people and turning a once-flourishing city into a radioactive cemetery. The US is the only nation to ever use nuclear weapons in combat, and historians agree that this move was more a spectacle for the Soviet Union than a tactically-necessary step. However, Japan swallowed its pride, embraced Western values and became a close ally of the US, bandwagoning its agenda. Now one of the biggest burial places in the world will host a summit about NATO enlargement.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110420248_0:212:780:797_1920x0_80_0_0_707a9ec8f5422a019445c77d0cbfdddb.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
infographic, инфографика
infographic, инфографика

G7 Summit Kicks Off in Hiroshima, Japan

19:15 GMT 17.05.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Leaders of the Group of Seven will meet in Japan from May 19 to 21 to discuss current geopolitical and economic challenges – that is, NATO expansion amid the Ukrainian crisis and sanctions against Russia.
This year's G7 meeting point bears dark symbolism – in August 1945, the US nuked Hiroshima, instantly killing hundreds of thousands of people and turning a once-flourishing city into a radioactive cemetery.
The US is the only nation to ever use nuclear weapons in combat, and historians agree that this move was more a spectacle for the Soviet Union than a tactically-necessary step.
However, Japan swallowed its pride, embraced Western values and became a close ally of the US, bandwagoning its agenda. Now one of the biggest burial places in the world will host a summit about NATO enlargement.
G7 Summit in Hiroshima - Sputnik International
G7 Summit in Hiroshima - Sputnik International
G7 Summit in Hiroshima - Sputnik International
G7 Summit in Hiroshima - Sputnik International
G7 Summit in Hiroshima - Sputnik International
G7 Summit in Hiroshima - Sputnik International
G7 Summit in Hiroshima - Sputnik International
G7 Summit in Hiroshima - Sputnik International
G7 Summit in Hiroshima - Sputnik International
G7 Summit in Hiroshima - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала