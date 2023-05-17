International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Group of Countries Led by Poland Secretly Urging Zelensky to End Conflict - Hersh
Group of Countries Led by Poland Secretly Urging Zelensky to End Conflict - Hersh
A group of countries, led by Poland, urges Zelensky to end conflict even by resignation, says investigative journalist Seymour Hersh.
Hersh mentions on his Substack page the group of countries led by Poland that are “urging Zelensky to find a way to end” the hostilities. They stress that he should put an end to conflict “even by resigning himself, if necessary — and to allow the process of rebuilding his nation to get under way."The investigative journalist cited information reported in secret by members of the US intelligence community, with Hungary, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia listed among other members of the group. "Zelensky is not budging, according to intercepts and other data known inside the Central Intelligence Agency, but he is beginning to lose the private support of his neighbors," Hersh added.
Group of Countries Led by Poland Secretly Urging Zelensky to End Conflict - Hersh

07:31 GMT 17.05.2023
© AP Photo / Ukrainian Presidential Press OfficeUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eastern European allies led by Poland are secretly urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to end the Ukraine conflict, even by resigning himself, which the Ukrainian leader is refusing to do, Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said on Wednesday.
Hersh mentions on his Substack page the group of countries led by Poland that are “urging Zelensky to find a way to end” the hostilities. They stress that he should put an end to conflict “even by resigning himself, if necessary — and to allow the process of rebuilding his nation to get under way."
The investigative journalist cited information reported in secret by members of the US intelligence community, with Hungary, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia listed among other members of the group.
"Zelensky is not budging, according to intercepts and other data known inside the Central Intelligence Agency, but he is beginning to lose the private support of his neighbors," Hersh added.
