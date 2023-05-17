https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/group-of-countries-led-by-poland-secretly-urging-zelensky-to-end-conflict---hersh-1110414173.html

Group of Countries Led by Poland Secretly Urging Zelensky to End Conflict - Hersh

Group of Countries Led by Poland Secretly Urging Zelensky to End Conflict - Hersh

A group of countries, led by Poland, urges Zelensky to end conflict even by resignation, says investigative journalist Seymour Hersh.

2023-05-17T07:31+0000

2023-05-17T07:31+0000

2023-05-17T07:31+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

volodymyr zelensky

seymour hersh

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097069908_0:117:2395:1464_1920x0_80_0_0_404c2bf28b0ef25f831626437dc6dc03.jpg

Hersh mentions on his Substack page the group of countries led by Poland that are “urging Zelensky to find a way to end” the hostilities. They stress that he should put an end to conflict “even by resigning himself, if necessary — and to allow the process of rebuilding his nation to get under way."The investigative journalist cited information reported in secret by members of the US intelligence community, with Hungary, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia listed among other members of the group. "Zelensky is not budging, according to intercepts and other data known inside the Central Intelligence Agency, but he is beginning to lose the private support of his neighbors," Hersh added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/european-broadcasting-union-bans-zelensky-from-addressing-eurovision-audience-1110275258.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, zelensky, russia special military operation, zelensky resignation