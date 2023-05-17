https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/hungary-agrees-with-france-that-europe-needs-strategic-autonomy-1110412931.html

Hungary Agrees With France That Europe Needs Strategic Autonomy

Hungarian President Katalin Novak stated that his country agrees with France about the need for strategic autonomy in Europe.

"Great discussion with @EmmanuelMacron on the 4th #CouncilOfEuropeSummit @coe hosted by #Reykjavík. We agreed that Europe needs strategic autonomy to be able to make decisions based on its own interests," Novak wrote on Twitter. In April, Emmanuel Macron stated that Europe must lower its dependency on the US and build up its "strategic autonomy". He added that Europe should avoid being "caught up in crises that are not ours," implying China-US tensions over Taiwan.

