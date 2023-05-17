International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Kinzhal Missile Strike Destroyed Five Patriot Launchers in Kiev - Russia
Kinzhal Missile Strike Destroyed Five Patriot Launchers in Kiev - Russia
17.05.2023
The Kinzhal (lit. "Dagger") is one of new strategic weapons unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2018. It first entered combat duty in December 2017, seeing extensive flight and combat testing. The nuclear-capable weapon was the first hypersonic missile system to be fielded by any country.The Kinzhal has a range of more than 2,000 km (1,200 miles). It is capable of reaching a speed of up to Mach 10 (12,250 km/h or 7,612 mph) while also performing evasive maneuvers, which helps the Kinzhal to be virtually invulnerable to enemy air missile defense systems.
Kinzhal Missile Strike Destroyed Five Patriot Launchers in Kiev - Russia

19:01 GMT 17.05.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - While Kiev claimed it had intercepted six Kinzhals, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told Sputnik in an interview that Ukrainian reports are mistaken in every regard, noting that only a couple of Russian missiles were enough to penetrate Kiev's defenses.

"According to verified information, as a result of a strike by the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system in the city of Kiev a multifunctional radar station, as well as five launchers of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system manufactured by the United States were hit and completely destroyed on May 16, 2023," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Kinzhal (lit. "Dagger") is one of new strategic weapons unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2018. It first entered combat duty in December 2017, seeing extensive flight and combat testing. The nuclear-capable weapon was the first hypersonic missile system to be fielded by any country.
The Kinzhal has a range of more than 2,000 km (1,200 miles). It is capable of reaching a speed of up to Mach 10 (12,250 km/h or 7,612 mph) while also performing evasive maneuvers, which helps the Kinzhal to be virtually invulnerable to enemy air missile defense systems.
