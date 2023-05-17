https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/kinzhal-missile-strike-destroyed-five-patriot-launchers-in-kiev---russia-1110424974.html

Kinzhal Missile Strike Destroyed Five Patriot Launchers in Kiev - Russia

Kinzhal Missile Strike Destroyed Five Patriot Launchers in Kiev - Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - While Kiev claimed it had intercepted six Kinzhals, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told Sputnik in an interview that Ukrainian... 17.05.2023, Sputnik International

2023-05-17T19:01+0000

2023-05-17T19:01+0000

2023-05-17T19:01+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

kinzhal missile system

russian defense ministry

russia

ukraine

ukrainian crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107919/12/1079191229_0:0:2656:1495_1920x0_80_0_0_1272e2f0dd5fe6480298c714834798a5.jpg

The Kinzhal (lit. "Dagger") is one of new strategic weapons unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2018. It first entered combat duty in December 2017, seeing extensive flight and combat testing. The nuclear-capable weapon was the first hypersonic missile system to be fielded by any country.The Kinzhal has a range of more than 2,000 km (1,200 miles). It is capable of reaching a speed of up to Mach 10 (12,250 km/h or 7,612 mph) while also performing evasive maneuvers, which helps the Kinzhal to be virtually invulnerable to enemy air missile defense systems.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/nutcracker-what-we-know-about-russias-kinzhal-hitting-us-patriot-system-in-kiev-1110418058.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kinzhal missile system, russian defense ministry, russia, ukraine, ukrainian crisis