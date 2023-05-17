International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/leave-la-la-land-musk-slams-big-techs-laptop-class-over-remote-work-1110416206.html
Leave 'La-la-land': Musk Slams Big Tech's 'Laptop Class' Over Remote Work
Leave 'La-la-land': Musk Slams Big Tech's 'Laptop Class' Over Remote Work
Musk believes that working remotely is not only economically inefficient, but also morally wrong.
2023-05-17T14:17+0000
2023-05-17T14:17+0000
elon musk
us economy
twitter
tesla
beyond politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109375196_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_af8506b3c7e71e815539013eaf0e9619.jpg
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk slammed tech professionals for clinging to their work-from-home fixation and doubled down with some scathing criticism, dubbing them "the laptop class living in la-la-land," as quoted by media. Apart from the obvious productivity concerns, he also cited moral reasons.Musk believes that software engineers are being hypocritical, wishing to work from home while expecting service workers to continue to show up in person.He went so far as to mention the fake Marie Antoinette quote, "Let them eat cake.″ Musk concluded his rant with a suggestion that programmers should get off "their moral high horse with their work-from-home bullsh**."The remote work trend became mandatory amid the COVID lockdown, and many got accustomed to it. However, as productivity shrank and investor appetites grew, many tech companies started actively urging their employees to return to the office.When Musk bought Twitter in the fall of 2022, he immediately banned working remotely and stated that employees must be present in the office for 40 hours a week.Under Musk’s leadership, Twitter experienced many changes, starting from paid verification checkmarks and unveiling a "For You" section of the newsfeed, and ending with the disclosure of the now renowned Twitter Files. The latter is a trove of documents that revealed the unpleasant truth about the platform collaborating with the US government and whitewashing 'Deep State' censorship.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230215/much-better-than-that-other-guy-elon-musk-touts-pet-dog-floki-as-worthy-twitter-ceo-1107445471.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230207/bans-bucks--bureaucracy-twitter-files-co-author-taibbi-on-big-techs-collusion-with-feds-1107047111.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109375196_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a9c1ff5eeee2f971b428a67d457ea073.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, twitter, work at home, silicon valley
elon musk, twitter, work at home, silicon valley

Leave 'La-la-land': Musk Slams Big Tech's 'Laptop Class' Over Remote Work

14:17 GMT 17.05.2023
© AP Photo / Susan WalshTesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk.
Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2023
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
When speaking to a US media outlet, Elon Musk laced into the ongoing remote work trend, ushered in by what he called the "laptop class" of Big Tech and multinationals during the COVID lockdown era, blasting their hypocrisy for letting it linger on now since service workers have to show up to do hands-on work.
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk slammed tech professionals for clinging to their work-from-home fixation and doubled down with some scathing criticism, dubbing them "the laptop class living in la-la-land," as quoted by media. Apart from the obvious productivity concerns, he also cited moral reasons.
Musk believes that software engineers are being hypocritical, wishing to work from home while expecting service workers to continue to show up in person.
Twitter account of Elon Musk showing photo of his dog, Floki, a Shiba Inu. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2023
'Much Better Than That Other Guy!' Elon Musk Touts Pet Dog Floki as Worthy Twitter 'CEO'
15 February, 05:26 GMT
He went so far as to mention the fake Marie Antoinette quote, "Let them eat cake.″

The tech tycoon points to the last Queen of France, Marie Antoinette, who advised peasants to "eat cake" upon learning that they were starving and had no bread. The quote, though known to be a hoax, became the symbol of hypocrisy.

Musk concluded his rant with a suggestion that programmers should get off "their moral high horse with their work-from-home bullsh**."
The remote work trend became mandatory amid the COVID lockdown, and many got accustomed to it. However, as productivity shrank and investor appetites grew, many tech companies started actively urging their employees to return to the office.
Twitter Files co-Author Taibbi Lifts Veil on Big Tech's Systemic Collusion With Feds - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2023
Analysis
Bans, Bucks & Bureaucracy: Twitter Files Co-Author Taibbi on Big Tech's Collusion With Feds
7 February, 15:13 GMT
When Musk bought Twitter in the fall of 2022, he immediately banned working remotely and stated that employees must be present in the office for 40 hours a week.
Under Musk’s leadership, Twitter experienced many changes, starting from paid verification checkmarks and unveiling a "For You" section of the newsfeed, and ending with the disclosure of the now renowned Twitter Files. The latter is a trove of documents that revealed the unpleasant truth about the platform collaborating with the US government and whitewashing 'Deep State' censorship.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала