https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/moscow-confirms-grain-deal-extension-for-two-months-1110422393.html

Moscow Confirms Grain Deal Extension for Two Months

Moscow Confirms Grain Deal Extension for Two Months

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over the past weeks, tensions around the accord have been rising, with Russia stressing that crucial parts of the deal are ignored by the... 17.05.2023, Sputnik International

2023-05-17T15:46+0000

2023-05-17T15:46+0000

2023-05-17T15:46+0000

istanbul grain deal

maria zakharova

moscow

russia

grain

grain exports

ukraine

vassily nebenzya

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0e/1107397431_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0ab5bb45965ab93e389ded895d3ae491.jpg

Moscow greenlighted the extension of the Black Sea grain initiative for two months, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the Black Sea grain deal for another two months.Russia believes that discrepancies in the implementation of the deal should be corrected as soon as possible, the spokeswoman added. Addressing the extension, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzya stressed that Moscow expects its demands regading the agreement to be met.The deal was reached by Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the UN on July 22, 2022 to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports.The accord envisions the unblocking of Russian exports of food and fertilizers, the reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT, the resumption of supplies of agricultural machinery, spare parts and services, the restoration of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline and a number of other measures. Moscow, however, repeatedly noted this part of the package agreement has not been implemented yet and demanded the other side to keep their part of the deal

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/kremlin-says-necessary-to-implement-2nd-part-of-grain-deal-on-russia-to-extend-initiative-1110286057.html

moscow

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

maria zakharova, moscow, russia, grain, grain exports, ukraine, vassily nebenzya