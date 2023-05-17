https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/pakistani-gov-promises-no-arrests-at-khans-residence-before-24-hour-surrender-deadline-1110426887.html

Pakistani Gov Promises ‘No Arrests’ at Khan’s Residence Before 24-Hour Surrender Deadline

A spokesperson for the Punjabi state government pushed back on claims made by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, telling reporters there would be “no arrests” at Khan’s Lahore mansion before Thursday afternoon.

Speaking to Pakistani media, Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said the leadership of Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had until 2 p.m. on Thursday to surrender “30 to 40 terrorists,” referring to party members who allegedly took part in attacks on military sites in recent days. The government issued a 24-hour deadline on Wednesday afternoon for their surrender.Mir also rejected "Imran Khan's claim that a decision has been taken to arrest him,” referring to a claim on social media by the ousted head of government.Media reports confirmed Punjabi police had cordoned off streets surrounding Khan's mansion in the Zaman Park neighborhood of Lahore, Punjab’s capital and Pakistan’s second-largest city. As a result, PTI supporters began rallying outside.Mir told the media that security agencies confirmed the presence of "30 to 40 terrorists who attacked Army installations including Jinnah House” in the Zaman Park area using geo-fencing, or the tracking of one’s cellphone location.The incidents in question occurred in the aftermath of Khan’s arrest last week, when he was also charged with terrorism in connection with a March clash between police and his supporters. Khan’s supporters took to the streets in protest, and hundreds were detained, including high-ranking members of PTI.On the day of Khan’s release, Dr. Hasan Askari Rizvi, a prominent independent political and defense analyst based in Lahore, told Sputnik it was highly anticipated Khan would be re-arrested within 48 hours.Khan became prime minister in 2018 but was removed from office by Parliament in April 2022 following a vote of no confidence, a move widely seen as orchestrated by Washington in retaliation for Khan’s refusal to condemn Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and join the anti-Russia sanctions regime. The ousted official was later charged with terrorism in August 2022 after criticizing the new government, and that November survived an assassination attempt in which he was wounded by gunfire. The charges were later dropped.

