Paris Court of Appeal Upholds Ex-Leader Sarkozy's Sentence in 'Wiretapping Case' - Reports
French court of Appeal in Paris unpheld sentence for ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy, who was found guilty over wiretapping.
The ex-president was found guilty of corruption and influence peddling, American news agency reported, adding that his lawyer Thierry Herzog and a former judge, Gilbert Azibert, each received a similar term. The court also ruled that Sarkozy will not serve the remaining year in a prison, but at home, wearing an electronic bracelet.
PARIS (Sputnik) - The Court of Appeal of Paris has uphold a three-year prison sentence for former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, two of which were suspended, in the "wiretapping case," media reported on Wednesday.
The ex-president was found guilty of corruption and influence peddling, American news agency reported, adding that his lawyer Thierry Herzog and a former judge, Gilbert Azibert, each received a similar term.
The court also ruled that Sarkozy will not serve the remaining year in a prison, but at home, wearing an electronic bracelet.