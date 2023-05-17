https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/paris-court-of-appeal-upholds-ex-leader-sarkozys-sentence-in-wiretapping-case---reports-1110414478.html

Paris Court of Appeal Upholds Ex-Leader Sarkozy's Sentence in 'Wiretapping Case' - Reports

French court of Appeal in Paris unpheld sentence for ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy, who was found guilty over wiretapping.

The ex-president was found guilty of corruption and influence peddling, American news agency reported, adding that his lawyer Thierry Herzog and a former judge, Gilbert Azibert, each received a similar term. The court also ruled that Sarkozy will not serve the remaining year in a prison, but at home, wearing an electronic bracelet.

