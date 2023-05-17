https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/poland-handed-over-all-of-its-mig-29-fighters-to-ukraine---president-1110415874.html

Poland Not Ready to Supply F-16 to Ukraine

Poland Not Ready to Supply F-16 to Ukraine

Poland has handed over all of its MiG-29 fighters to Kiev regime, stated President Andrzej Duda. Warsaw is reluctant to send F-16 fighter jets.

"We handed over to Ukraine almost all of our MiG-29s, which Ukraine asked us to do," Duda said, adding that Poland is not ready to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.Since Russia started special military operation to protect the people of Donbass over $70 billion in security assistance has been delivered to Kiev. Western countries are supplying sophisticated weaponry, including Leopard and Challenger 2 tanks and ammo for HIMARS. While US is a top supplier of weapons to Kiev regime, Poland also actively participates in proxy conflict against Russia and is in Top-5 list of providers military aid to Ukrainian militants.

