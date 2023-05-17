International
LIVE: Russian Top Diplomat Sergey Lavrov Holds Presser With Belarusian Counterpart
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/poland-handed-over-all-of-its-mig-29-fighters-to-ukraine---president-1110415874.html
Poland Not Ready to Supply F-16 to Ukraine
Poland Not Ready to Supply F-16 to Ukraine
Poland has handed over all of its MiG-29 fighters to Kiev regime, stated President Andrzej Duda. Warsaw is reluctant to send F-16 fighter jets.
2023-05-17T10:16+0000
2023-05-17T10:20+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101668/24/1016682422_0:58:2168:1278_1920x0_80_0_0_1c1db97c23eb9e9ffd6932c00164ee97.jpg
"We handed over to Ukraine almost all of our MiG-29s, which Ukraine asked us to do," Duda said, adding that Poland is not ready to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.Since Russia started special military operation to protect the people of Donbass over $70 billion in security assistance has been delivered to Kiev. Western countries are supplying sophisticated weaponry, including Leopard and Challenger 2 tanks and ammo for HIMARS. While US is a top supplier of weapons to Kiev regime, Poland also actively participates in proxy conflict against Russia and is in Top-5 list of providers military aid to Ukrainian militants.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/which-countries-are-sending-weapons-to-ukraine-1109854081.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101668/24/1016682422_194:0:1975:1336_1920x0_80_0_0_fa34e044fc8075cef6e5807b9ed131b0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
special military operation, ukrainian crisis, military, mig-29
special military operation, ukrainian crisis, military, mig-29

Poland Not Ready to Supply F-16 to Ukraine

10:16 GMT 17.05.2023 (Updated: 10:20 GMT 17.05.2023)
© AP Photo / Alik Keplicz / Two Polish Air Force Russian made Mig 29's fly above and below two Polish Air Force U.S. made F-16's fighter jets during the Air Show in Radom, Poland, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2011
Two Polish Air Force Russian made Mig 29's fly above and below two Polish Air Force U.S. made F-16's fighter jets during the Air Show in Radom, Poland, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2023
© AP Photo / Alik Keplicz /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland has handed over all of its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, President Andrzej Duda told reporters on Wednesday.
"We handed over to Ukraine almost all of our MiG-29s, which Ukraine asked us to do," Duda said, adding that Poland is not ready to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.
A U.S. soldier walks past parked armoured vehicles and tanks of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and 1st Calvary Division, based out of Fort Hood, Texas. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2023
Military
Which Countries are Sending Weapons to Ukraine?
26 April, 13:48 GMT
Since Russia started special military operation to protect the people of Donbass over $70 billion in security assistance has been delivered to Kiev. Western countries are supplying sophisticated weaponry, including Leopard and Challenger 2 tanks and ammo for HIMARS. While US is a top supplier of weapons to Kiev regime, Poland also actively participates in proxy conflict against Russia and is in Top-5 list of providers military aid to Ukrainian militants.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала