Poland Not Ready to Supply F-16 to Ukraine
Poland Not Ready to Supply F-16 to Ukraine
Poland has handed over all of its MiG-29 fighters to Kiev regime, stated President Andrzej Duda. Warsaw is reluctant to send F-16 fighter jets.
"We handed over to Ukraine almost all of our MiG-29s, which Ukraine asked us to do," Duda said, adding that Poland is not ready to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.Since Russia started special military operation to protect the people of Donbass over $70 billion in security assistance has been delivered to Kiev. Western countries are supplying sophisticated weaponry, including Leopard and Challenger 2 tanks and ammo for HIMARS. While US is a top supplier of weapons to Kiev regime, Poland also actively participates in proxy conflict against Russia and is in Top-5 list of providers military aid to Ukrainian militants.
Poland Not Ready to Supply F-16 to Ukraine
10:16 GMT 17.05.2023 (Updated: 10:20 GMT 17.05.2023)
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland has handed over all of its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, President Andrzej Duda told reporters on Wednesday.
"We handed over to Ukraine almost all of our MiG-29s, which Ukraine asked us to do," Duda said, adding that Poland is not ready to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.
Since Russia started special military operation to protect the people of Donbass over $70 billion in security assistance has been delivered to Kiev. Western countries are supplying sophisticated weaponry, including Leopard and Challenger 2 tanks and ammo for HIMARS. While US is a top supplier of weapons to Kiev regime, Poland also actively participates in proxy conflict against Russia and is in Top-5 list of providers military aid to Ukrainian militants.