https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/putin-raisi-sign-agreement-on-construction-of-16bln-rasht-astara-railway-1110415004.html
Putin, Raisi Sign Agreement on Construction of $1.6Bln Rasht-Astara Railway
Putin, Raisi Sign Agreement on Construction of $1.6Bln Rasht-Astara Railway
Russian President Vladimir Putin participating in the ceremony of signing an agreement on the construction Rasht-Astara Railway, via a video link together with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
2023-05-17T09:12+0000
2023-05-17T09:12+0000
2023-05-17T09:12+0000
economy
vladimir putin
ebrahim raisi
rasht-astara railway
international north-south transport corridor (instc)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105726/10/1057261037_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_3f124a4443d6e258f0721be800d754eb.jpg
Putin is taking part in the ceremony of signing an agreement on the construction of the railway, which is a part of the International North-South Transport Corridor, via a video link together with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Moscow hopes that the agreement between Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan on cooperation in the development of railway and cargo transportation will be signed promptly, Putin added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105726/10/1057261037_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_a93ee98f6da385ab0eddb043d703b811.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, rasht-astara railway, russian economy, iran, ebrahim raisi, international north-south transport corridor
vladimir putin, rasht-astara railway, russian economy, iran, ebrahim raisi, international north-south transport corridor
Putin, Raisi Sign Agreement on Construction of $1.6Bln Rasht-Astara Railway
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The launch of the Rasht-Astara railway in Iran will allow diversifying global traffic flows, and such transportation will have competitive advantages, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
Putin is taking part in the ceremony of signing an agreement on the construction of the railway, which is a part of the International North-South Transport Corridor, via a video link together with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
"I would like to emphasize that the unique North-South transport corridor, of which the Rasht-Astara railway will become a part, will help to significantly diversify global traffic flows. Transportation along the new corridor will have significant competitive advantages," Putin said at the ceremony.
Moscow hopes that the agreement between Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan on cooperation in the development of railway and cargo transportation will be signed promptly, Putin added.