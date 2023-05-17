https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/putin-raisi-sign-agreement-on-construction-of-16bln-rasht-astara-railway-1110415004.html

Putin, Raisi Sign Agreement on Construction of $1.6Bln Rasht-Astara Railway

Putin, Raisi Sign Agreement on Construction of $1.6Bln Rasht-Astara Railway

Russian President Vladimir Putin participating in the ceremony of signing an agreement on the construction Rasht-Astara Railway, via a video link together with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

2023-05-17T09:12+0000

2023-05-17T09:12+0000

2023-05-17T09:12+0000

economy

vladimir putin

ebrahim raisi

rasht-astara railway

international north-south transport corridor (instc)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105726/10/1057261037_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_3f124a4443d6e258f0721be800d754eb.jpg

Putin is taking part in the ceremony of signing an agreement on the construction of the railway, which is a part of the International North-South Transport Corridor, via a video link together with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Moscow hopes that the agreement between Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan on cooperation in the development of railway and cargo transportation will be signed promptly, Putin added.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, rasht-astara railway, russian economy, iran, ebrahim raisi, international north-south transport corridor