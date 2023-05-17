https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/russian-deputy-pm-novak-reveals-details-of-ambitious-eurasian-trade-route-1110423788.html

Russian Deputy PM Novak Reveals Details of Ambitious Eurasian Trade Route

Russian Deputy PM Novak Reveals Details of Ambitious Eurasian Trade Route

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Sputnik about the details of financing the construction of Rasht-Astara railway route.

Speaking about the total project cost of 1.6 billion euros, Novak noted that 85% of this amount consists of funds from an intergovernmental loan, stating "15% represents funds that will be allocated directly by Iranian partners and colleagues. Traditionally, the loan period is 15 years."Regarding Azerbaijan's participation in the project, Alexander Novak stated that a trilateral intergovernmental agreement between Russia, Iran, and Azerbaijan is currently being worked out. He explained:The Rasht-Astara railway route is part of the International North South Corridor, a 7,200 kilometer trade route that connects Russia to India through Iran. The corridor will reduce transportation time by 40% and costs by 30% compared to the traditional Suez Canal route, according to a study by India’s Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations. A 2022 study from the Russian Journal of Economics has estimated that the route’s annual cargo capacity will reach 15-25 million tons by 2030.President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly referred to the International North South Corridor as one of Russia’s top global infrastructure projects.

