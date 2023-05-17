https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/russian-oil-and-gas-innovations-set-the-stage-at-iran-oil-show-2023-1110418488.html
Russian Oil and Gas Innovations Set the Stage at Iran Oil Show 2023
Russian Oil and Gas Innovations Set the Stage at Iran Oil Show 2023
The Iran Oil Show 2023 in Tehran opened its doors for groundbreaking advances from Russia's leading oil and gas companies. The national 'Made in Russia' booth... 17.05.2023, Sputnik International
2023-05-17T13:30+0000
2023-05-17T13:30+0000
2023-05-17T13:30+0000
russia
russia
russian export center jsc (rec)
alexander novak
veronika nikishina
made in russia
made in russia brand
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/17/1108708807_0:188:2975:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_ed3f4e72934e7e48388d11c7f501e4a6.jpg
"The exhibition features 28 Russian companies under the auspices of JSC Rostec and the national brand ‘Made in Russia’, as well as the pavilion of the Government of the Republic of Bashkortostan, 'Made in Bashkortostan', with 10 Bashkir companies. We intend to continue informing the business community about the possibilities of Russian and Iranian production and the potential for mutual trade, including through industrial exhibitions," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the opening of the exhibition.Over the course of four days, Russian exporters will hold over 200 B2B meetings with representatives of international businesses at the exhibition.The 27th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition will take place in Tehran from May 17 to May 20. The Made in Russia exposition will cover an area of 600 square meters.The Russian Export Center and the Roscongress Foundation are implementing the Made in Russia program, which includes the voluntary certification system Made in Russia and support for the national brand Made in Russia.***JSC Russian Export Center (REC Group, part of VEB.RF) is a state institution for supporting non-commodity exports, providing financial and non-financial assistance to companies in all industries at all stages of entering foreign markets, including within the framework of the national project "International Cooperation and Export." The REC Group includes the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR), Eximbank of Russia (State Specialized Russian Export-Import Bank), and the Export School Autonomous Non-Profit Organization (ANO REC Export School).
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/iea-suggests-russias-oil-exports-in-april-hit-record-high-since-february-2022-1110397606.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/17/1108708807_121:0:2852:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7b13e5c5f371a6c2f3107e42b0912b01.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, russian export center jsc (rec), alexander novak, veronika nikishina, made in russia, made in russia brand
russia, russian export center jsc (rec), alexander novak, veronika nikishina, made in russia, made in russia brand
Russian Oil and Gas Innovations Set the Stage at Iran Oil Show 2023
The Iran Oil Show 2023 in Tehran opened its doors for groundbreaking advances from Russia's leading oil and gas companies. The national 'Made in Russia' booth presents a collection of 28 Russian firms, each showcasing products and solutions designed to revolutionize the efficiency of the oil and gas sector and the entire fuel and energy sector.
"The exhibition features 28 Russian companies under the auspices of JSC Rostec and the national brand ‘Made in Russia’, as well as the pavilion of the Government of the Republic of Bashkortostan, 'Made in Bashkortostan', with 10 Bashkir companies. We intend to continue informing the business community about the possibilities of Russian and Iranian production and the potential for mutual trade, including through industrial exhibitions," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the opening of the exhibition.
"Today, at the Iran Oil Show 2023 exhibition, our companies are presenting equipment and system components for oil and gas extraction, including drilling rigs, pumps and pipes, auxiliary equipment for exploration and extraction services, compositions and reagents, as well as diagnostic and measuring equipment, fire protection, fire and explosion protection systems, treatment facilities, and much more. All these developments have been successfully applied in Russia and have proven their demand in foreign markets, including the Islamic Republic of Iran. The participation of our companies under the ‘Made in Russia’ brand will allow them to increase the recognition of their products and establish new business contacts in Iran and the Middle East," said Veronika Nikishina, CEO of the Russian Export Center, at the opening of the exhibition.
Over the course of four days, Russian exporters will hold over 200 B2B meetings with representatives of international businesses at the exhibition.
The 27th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition will take place in Tehran from May 17 to May 20. The Made in Russia exposition will cover an area of 600 square meters.
The Russian Export Center and the Roscongress Foundation are implementing the Made in Russia program, which includes the voluntary certification system Made in Russia and support for the national brand Made in Russia.
JSC Russian Export Center (REC Group, part of VEB.RF) is a state institution for supporting non-commodity exports, providing financial and non-financial assistance to companies in all industries at all stages of entering foreign markets, including within the framework of the national project "International Cooperation and Export." The REC Group includes the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR), Eximbank of Russia (State Specialized Russian Export-Import Bank), and the Export School Autonomous Non-Profit Organization (ANO REC Export School).