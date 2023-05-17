https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/russian-oil-and-gas-innovations-set-the-stage-at-iran-oil-show-2023-1110418488.html

Russian Oil and Gas Innovations Set the Stage at Iran Oil Show 2023

"The exhibition features 28 Russian companies under the auspices of JSC Rostec and the national brand ‘Made in Russia’, as well as the pavilion of the Government of the Republic of Bashkortostan, 'Made in Bashkortostan', with 10 Bashkir companies. We intend to continue informing the business community about the possibilities of Russian and Iranian production and the potential for mutual trade, including through industrial exhibitions," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the opening of the exhibition.Over the course of four days, Russian exporters will hold over 200 B2B meetings with representatives of international businesses at the exhibition.The 27th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition will take place in Tehran from May 17 to May 20. The Made in Russia exposition will cover an area of 600 square meters.The Russian Export Center and the Roscongress Foundation are implementing the Made in Russia program, which includes the voluntary certification system Made in Russia and support for the national brand Made in Russia.***JSC Russian Export Center (REC Group, part of VEB.RF) is a state institution for supporting non-commodity exports, providing financial and non-financial assistance to companies in all industries at all stages of entering foreign markets, including within the framework of the national project "International Cooperation and Export." The REC Group includes the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR), Eximbank of Russia (State Specialized Russian Export-Import Bank), and the Export School Autonomous Non-Profit Organization (ANO REC Export School).

