International
LIVE: Russian Top Diplomat Sergey Lavrov Holds Presser With Belarusian Counterpart
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/russian-top-diplomat-sergey-lavrov-holds-presser-with-belarusian-counterpart-1110413622.html
Russian Top Diplomat Sergey Lavrov Holds Presser With Belarusian Counterpart
Russian Top Diplomat Sergey Lavrov Holds Presser With Belarusian Counterpart
Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik has come to Moscow on a three-day visit to discuss various economic and political topics.
2023-05-17T09:39+0000
2023-05-17T09:39+0000
russia
belarus
cis
csto
eurasian economic union
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/13/1106494338_0:0:2951:1660_1920x0_80_0_0_ab9ce9a0107c3dfa7f54df40fda19fc1.jpg
Sputnik comes live to you from Moscow, where Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik are holding a joint press conference, following talks.The diplomacy chiefs are expected to discuss the integration processes for the Union State of Russia and Belarus. Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the need to hammer out a security concept for the Union State that would enable it to withstand growing threats, including the current informational war unleashed by the West against Moscow and Minsk.Also, the top diplomats are expected to focus on ties within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Russia’s chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Top Diplomat Sergey Lavrov Holds Presser With Belarusian Counterpart
Russian Top Diplomat Sergey Lavrov Holds Presser With Belarusian Counterpart
2023-05-17T09:39+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/13/1106494338_5:0:2734:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1e65c8d0c95a8b8e9fe3b81af3782289.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, belarus, cis, commonwealth of independent states, eurasian economic union, collective security treaty organisation
russia, belarus, cis, commonwealth of independent states, eurasian economic union, collective security treaty organisation

Russian Top Diplomat Sergey Lavrov Holds Presser With Belarusian Counterpart

09:39 GMT 17.05.2023
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the mediabankSergey Lavrov and Sergey Aleinik in Minsk
Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Aleinik in Minsk - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2023
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik is on a three-day official visit to Moscow, aiming to discuss common policy issues.
Sputnik comes live to you from Moscow, where Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik are holding a joint press conference, following talks.
The diplomacy chiefs are expected to discuss the integration processes for the Union State of Russia and Belarus. Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the need to hammer out a security concept for the Union State that would enable it to withstand growing threats, including the current informational war unleashed by the West against Moscow and Minsk.
Also, the top diplomats are expected to focus on ties within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Russia’s chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала