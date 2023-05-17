https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/russian-top-diplomat-sergey-lavrov-holds-presser-with-belarusian-counterpart-1110413622.html

Russian Top Diplomat Sergey Lavrov Holds Presser With Belarusian Counterpart

Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik has come to Moscow on a three-day visit to discuss various economic and political topics.

2023-05-17T09:39+0000

russia

belarus

cis

csto

eurasian economic union

Sputnik comes live to you from Moscow, where Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik are holding a joint press conference, following talks.The diplomacy chiefs are expected to discuss the integration processes for the Union State of Russia and Belarus. Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the need to hammer out a security concept for the Union State that would enable it to withstand growing threats, including the current informational war unleashed by the West against Moscow and Minsk.Also, the top diplomats are expected to focus on ties within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Russia’s chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!

belarus

russia, belarus, cis, commonwealth of independent states, eurasian economic union, collective security treaty organisation