The Durham Report Exposes the Russiagate Plot and the Deep State Players
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani sued for sexual harassment, and Elon Musk saying George Soros "hates humanity".
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Increase in Ukrainian Drone Attacks, Russia Destroys Patriot Missile System, and Storm Shadow Charles Ortel - Former Investor, and Charity Fraud Expert | The Durham Report is Just the Beginning, The Omissions in the Durham Report, and Charity FraudIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the Russian air defense system, Ukraine's counter-offensive delayed, and the Ammunition Depot Destroyed in Western Ukraine. Mark talked about the rumored depleted uranium shells destroyed in Western Ukraine and the young woman who filmed the patriot air defense system in Kiev. Mark commented on the Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko and his recent post with a supposed Russian hypersonic missile.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Charles Ortel about Congress holding hearings on the Durham report, Iran Contra, and the corrupt FBI. Charles spoke about his analysis of the Durham report and the names left off the three hundred page report. Charles explained how the Clintons created one of the largest charity frauds and Hillary Clinton's use of a secretive server.
The Durham Report Exposes the Russiagate Plot and the Deep State Players
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Increase in Ukrainian Drone Attacks, Russia Destroys Patriot Missile System, and Storm Shadow
Charles Ortel - Former Investor, and Charity Fraud Expert | The Durham Report is Just the Beginning, The Omissions in the Durham Report, and Charity Fraud
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the Russian air defense system, Ukraine's counter-offensive delayed, and the Ammunition Depot Destroyed in Western Ukraine. Mark talked about the rumored depleted uranium shells destroyed in Western Ukraine and the young woman who filmed the patriot air defense system in Kiev. Mark commented on the Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko and his recent post with a supposed Russian hypersonic missile.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Charles Ortel about Congress holding hearings on the Durham report, Iran Contra, and the corrupt FBI. Charles spoke about his analysis of the Durham report and the names left off the three hundred page report. Charles explained how the Clintons created one of the largest charity frauds and Hillary Clinton's use of a secretive server.
