International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/us-debt-drama-as-biden-negotiates-some-suggest-he-use-law-to-bypass-talks-1110427758.html
US Debt Drama: As Biden Negotiates, Some Suggest He Use Law to Bypass Talks
US Debt Drama: As Biden Negotiates, Some Suggest He Use Law to Bypass Talks
President Joe Biden is being urged by political allies to invoke a statute within the US constitution to help avert a default on US payments as his rivals in Congress stand in the way of raising the country’s debt limit.
2023-05-17T21:34+0000
2023-05-17T21:29+0000
economy
us debt ceiling crisis
us
economic crisis
financial crisis
joe biden
janet yellen
republicans
congress
white house
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1c/1109905667_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_46020fc46f22f3fce5d9d9fa00e07cec.jpg
The 14th Amendment statute has not been used before and its legality in the matter is unknown. But some senators in Biden’s Democratic Party are convinced it just might be the thing to bypass the opposition of congressional Republicans in raising the debt ceiling, reports said. Five Democratic senators, led by Tina Smith and Elizabeth Warren, said in the draft letter to Biden published by US media on Wednesday: The White House has argued without success with Republicans on raising the debt ceiling, which currently stands at $31.4 trillion. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the debt limit must be raised by June 1 to avoid a debt default, which, she said, would have untold ramifications for the US economy and the livelihood of Americans. However, Biden told reporters on Wednesday he was optimistic that “there is a path to [an] agreement.” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who heads the Republicans in Congress, also said on Wednesday he believes that the United States will not default on its debt. The senators who drafted the letter to Biden, however, noted growing dissatisfaction among Democratic with some aspects of the debt negotiations, including Republican demands to impose tougher work requirements to receive federal benefits. “While we cannot default on our debt, we also cannot allow the destructive Republican budget to be implemented," they said. The Democrats, on their part, have suggested higher taxes on the rich, which the Republicans have ruled out.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/what-is-14th-amendment-biden-not-ready-to-invoke--how-is-it-tied-to-us-debt-ceiling-crisis-1110141414.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1c/1109905667_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a6dbbabbb6230d3b88dbe99a322b3515.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us debt ceiling crisis, economic crisis, financial crisis, joe biden, 14th amendment
us debt ceiling crisis, economic crisis, financial crisis, joe biden, 14th amendment

US Debt Drama: As Biden Negotiates, Some Suggest He Use Law to Bypass Talks

21:34 GMT 17.05.2023
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterThe White House is seen on a rainy night in Washington, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. President Joe Biden will hold a naturalization ceremony Friday at the White House in which 21 immigrants will become citizens.
The White House is seen on a rainy night in Washington, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. President Joe Biden will hold a naturalization ceremony Friday at the White House in which 21 immigrants will become citizens. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2023
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden is being urged by some political allies to invoke a statute within the US constitution to help his government avert a default on America’s payments as his rivals in Congress stand in the way of raising the country’s debt limit, media reports said Wednesday.
The 14th Amendment statute has not been used before and its legality in the matter is unknown. But some senators in Biden’s Democratic Party are convinced it just might be the thing to bypass the opposition of congressional Republicans in raising the debt ceiling, reports said.
Five Democratic senators, led by Tina Smith and Elizabeth Warren, said in the draft letter to Biden published by US media on Wednesday:
“We write to urgently request that you prepare to exercise your authority under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which clearly states: 'the validity of the public debt of the United States...shall not be questioned.' Using this authority would allow the United States to continue to pay its bills on-time, without delay, preventing a global economic catastrophe."
The White House has argued without success with Republicans on raising the debt ceiling, which currently stands at $31.4 trillion. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the debt limit must be raised by June 1 to avoid a debt default, which, she said, would have untold ramifications for the US economy and the livelihood of Americans.
However, Biden told reporters on Wednesday he was optimistic that “there is a path to [an] agreement.” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who heads the Republicans in Congress, also said on Wednesday he believes that the United States will not default on its debt.
The dome of the US Capitol is seen reflected on a car door in Washington, DC on November 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2023
Americas
What is 14th Amendment Biden Not Ready to Invoke & How is It Tied to US Debt Ceiling Crisis
6 May, 12:58 GMT
The senators who drafted the letter to Biden, however, noted growing dissatisfaction among Democratic with some aspects of the debt negotiations, including Republican demands to impose tougher work requirements to receive federal benefits. “While we cannot default on our debt, we also cannot allow the destructive Republican budget to be implemented," they said.
The Democrats, on their part, have suggested higher taxes on the rich, which the Republicans have ruled out.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала