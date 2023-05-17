International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/us-drug-shortage-nears-record-high-amid-supply-chain-disruptions---reports-1110425572.html
US Drug Shortage Nears Record High Amid Supply Chain Disruptions - Reports
US Drug Shortage Nears Record High Amid Supply Chain Disruptions - Reports
The US is facing a record shortage of drugs to fight cancer and other life-threatening illnesses due to supply chain issues and manufacturing shutdowns
2023-05-17T19:21+0000
2023-05-17T19:21+0000
americas
us
drugs
prescription drugs
drug shipment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107843/74/1078437449_0:52:641:412_1920x0_80_0_0_2bc21751c1b7b53a9f01b11e8d4950c3.jpg
The cancer-fighting drugs are among hundreds on the shortage list, which also includes heart bypass surgery medication, antibiotics, and children’s Tylenol, the report said.Generic forms of chemotherapy to treat lung, breast, bladder and ovarian cancers have also intensified concerns, the report added.Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Professor Amanda Fader called the situation a "public health emergency" in light of the number of chemotherapy agents facing shortages, according to the report.The White House and Congress are looking at the faltering generic drug market, which accounts for about 90 percent of domestic prescriptions, the report said.The Biden administration has also assembled a team to reduce the pharmaceutical supply chain's heavy reliance on medicines and drug ingredients from India and China, the report added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/eu-risks-missing-out-on-key-drugs-for-heart-disease-cancer-over-new-legislation-reports-say-1109320281.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107843/74/1078437449_33:0:602:427_1920x0_80_0_0_a7bb56f28b59b93ba9c9f0f2cdc4ea58.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us drug shortage, us drug supply, american drugs
us drug shortage, us drug supply, american drugs

US Drug Shortage Nears Record High Amid Supply Chain Disruptions - Reports

19:21 GMT 17.05.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Michael Chen/Flickr / Pills
Pills - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Michael Chen/Flickr /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US is facing a record shortage of drugs to fight cancer and other life-threatening illnesses due to supply chain issues and manufacturing shutdowns, American media reported on Wednesday.
The cancer-fighting drugs are among hundreds on the shortage list, which also includes heart bypass surgery medication, antibiotics, and children’s Tylenol, the report said.
Generic forms of chemotherapy to treat lung, breast, bladder and ovarian cancers have also intensified concerns, the report added.
Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Professor Amanda Fader called the situation a "public health emergency" in light of the number of chemotherapy agents facing shortages, according to the report.
Pharma drugs - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2023
World
EU Risks Missing Out on Key Drugs for Heart Disease, Cancer Over New Legislation, Reports Say
10 April, 12:10 GMT
The White House and Congress are looking at the faltering generic drug market, which accounts for about 90 percent of domestic prescriptions, the report said.
The Biden administration has also assembled a team to reduce the pharmaceutical supply chain's heavy reliance on medicines and drug ingredients from India and China, the report added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала