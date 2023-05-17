https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/video-researchers-create-first-3d-model-of-titanic-wreck-1110427119.html

Video: Researchers Create First 3D Model of Titanic Wreck

Video: Researchers Create First 3D Model of Titanic Wreck

Experts have unveiled the first ever full-size images of the Titanic. The authors combined several thousand digital images to create a 3D reconstruction of the Titanic.

2023-05-17T22:50+0000

2023-05-17T22:50+0000

2023-05-17T22:46+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

newfoundland

titanic

ship wreckage

history

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110427613_4:0:1206:676_1920x0_80_0_0_d2668b70b14ddf96e730904ab763c547.png

Newly released footage has offered a jaw-dropping, never-before-seen view of the Titanic wreckage sitting at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.The first-ever, full-size images of the Titanic were created by experts with Magellan Ltd and Atlantic Productions, and saw several thousand digital images combined to create a 3D reconstruction of the Titanic.Data was collected through the use of a deep-sea submersible that took 700,000 photographs from various angles over a period of 200 hours in the summer of 2022. The resulting reconstruction, officials said, made it possible to see the wreck in its entirety, in a way that could not be seen from a bathyscaphe.Researchers have expressed the hope that studying the images will enable a better understanding of the details of the disaster, such as the exact mechanics of the Titanic hitting the seabed.He also clarified that external underwater factors were damaging the ship, underscoring how time is running out to establish the full picture of the liner's wreck.The group's work offers a closer look at both the scale of the legendary liner and smaller details such as the serial number on one of the propellers, the state of the stern and a variety of scattered statutes and personal belongings of travelers aboard the doomed vessel. Images also provided a closer look at the davit deck, where a gaping hole gives a glimpse into the remains of once-grand staircase.The remains of the ship lie on the seabed some 350 nautical miles off the coast of Newfoundland. Split in two during its sinking, the Titanic's bow and stern are located 790 metres apart on the oceanfloor.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220901/video-first-ever-footage-of-rms-titanics-bow-in-8k-shows-wrecks-heavy-deterioration-1100249600.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220929/ship-that-tried-to-warn-the-titanic-found-on-the-bottom-of-irish-sea-1101346058.html

newfoundland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

titanic wreck, titanic catastrophe, ship wreckage, magellan ltd, atlantic productions, sank ships