https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/video-researchers-create-first-3d-model-of-titanic-wreck-1110427119.html
Video: Researchers Create First 3D Model of Titanic Wreck
Video: Researchers Create First 3D Model of Titanic Wreck
Experts have unveiled the first ever full-size images of the Titanic. The authors combined several thousand digital images to create a 3D reconstruction of the Titanic.
2023-05-17T22:50+0000
2023-05-17T22:50+0000
2023-05-17T22:46+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
newfoundland
titanic
ship wreckage
history
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110427613_4:0:1206:676_1920x0_80_0_0_d2668b70b14ddf96e730904ab763c547.png
Newly released footage has offered a jaw-dropping, never-before-seen view of the Titanic wreckage sitting at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.The first-ever, full-size images of the Titanic were created by experts with Magellan Ltd and Atlantic Productions, and saw several thousand digital images combined to create a 3D reconstruction of the Titanic.Data was collected through the use of a deep-sea submersible that took 700,000 photographs from various angles over a period of 200 hours in the summer of 2022. The resulting reconstruction, officials said, made it possible to see the wreck in its entirety, in a way that could not be seen from a bathyscaphe.Researchers have expressed the hope that studying the images will enable a better understanding of the details of the disaster, such as the exact mechanics of the Titanic hitting the seabed.He also clarified that external underwater factors were damaging the ship, underscoring how time is running out to establish the full picture of the liner's wreck.The group's work offers a closer look at both the scale of the legendary liner and smaller details such as the serial number on one of the propellers, the state of the stern and a variety of scattered statutes and personal belongings of travelers aboard the doomed vessel. Images also provided a closer look at the davit deck, where a gaping hole gives a glimpse into the remains of once-grand staircase.The remains of the ship lie on the seabed some 350 nautical miles off the coast of Newfoundland. Split in two during its sinking, the Titanic's bow and stern are located 790 metres apart on the oceanfloor.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220901/video-first-ever-footage-of-rms-titanics-bow-in-8k-shows-wrecks-heavy-deterioration-1100249600.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220929/ship-that-tried-to-warn-the-titanic-found-on-the-bottom-of-irish-sea-1101346058.html
newfoundland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110427613_155:0:1056:676_1920x0_80_0_0_e36ec86a9e992e22c51a3d67e1a665c6.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
titanic wreck, titanic catastrophe, ship wreckage, magellan ltd, atlantic productions, sank ships
titanic wreck, titanic catastrophe, ship wreckage, magellan ltd, atlantic productions, sank ships
Video: Researchers Create First 3D Model of Titanic Wreck
The Titanic set off on its maiden voyage from Britain's Southampton to New York on 10 April 1912. On the night of 14 April, the liner collided with an iceberg in the North Atlantic and sank. At least 1,400 people lost their lives as a result of the wreck. More than 700 passengers and crew managed to escape.
Newly released footage has offered a jaw-dropping, never-before-seen view of the Titanic wreckage sitting at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.
The first-ever, full-size images of the Titanic were created by experts with Magellan Ltd and Atlantic Productions, and saw several thousand digital images combined to create a 3D reconstruction of the Titanic.
Data was collected through the use of a deep-sea submersible that took 700,000 photographs from various angles over a period of 200 hours in the summer of 2022. The resulting reconstruction, officials said, made it possible to see the wreck in its entirety, in a way that could not be seen from a bathyscaphe.
Researchers have expressed the hope that studying the images will enable a better understanding of the details of the disaster, such as the exact mechanics of the Titanic hitting the seabed.
"There are still questions, basic questions, that need to be answered about the ship... We really don't understand the character of the collision with the iceberg. We don't even know if she hit it along the starboard side, as is shown in all the movies - she might have grounded on the iceberg," said Parks Stephenson, a Titanic analyst.
He also clarified that external underwater factors were damaging the ship, underscoring how time is running out to establish the full picture of the liner's wreck.
1 September 2022, 03:19 GMT
"The depth of it, almost 4,000m, represents a challenge, and you have currents at the site, too - and we're not allowed to touch anything so as not to damage the wreck," said Gerhard Seiffert from Magellan, who led the planning for the expedition. "And the other challenge is that you have to map every square centimetre - even uninteresting parts, like on the debris field you have to map mud, but you need this to fill in between all these interesting objects."
The group's work offers a closer look at both the scale of the legendary liner and smaller details such as the serial number on one of the propellers, the state of the stern and a variety of scattered statutes and personal belongings of travelers aboard the doomed vessel. Images also provided a closer look at the davit deck, where a gaping hole gives a glimpse into the remains of once-grand staircase.
29 September 2022, 14:00 GMT
The remains of the ship lie on the seabed some 350 nautical miles off the coast of Newfoundland. Split in two during its sinking, the Titanic's bow and stern are located 790 metres apart on the oceanfloor.