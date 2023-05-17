International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Airborne Troops and BMD-4M Crush a Ukrainian Stronghold
Watch Russian Airborne Troops and BMD-4M Crush a Ukrainian Stronghold
Russian armored group approached the enemy positions and opened direct fire, using amphibious infantry fighting vehicle BMD-4.
BMD-4 is an amphibious infantry fighting vehicle created in Russia after the end of Cold War. Russian military specialists dub it "technology of the future," capable of roving in different climatic conditions. the BMD-4 were airdropped and tested in water – and this also means that they were redeployed at sea.You can also watch this video on Sputnik's Odysee Channel. This fighting vehicle proved to be quite instrumental in protecting the people of Donbass against Kiev's attacks.
Watch Russian Airborne Troops and BMD-4M Crush a Ukrainian Stronghold

16:17 GMT 17.05.2023
The Russian Armed Forces used infantry fighting vehicles known as BMD-4M – a cutting-edge machine that uses satellite navigation systems and features a digital computer control system.
A group of Russian BMD-4M combat vehicles approached enemy positions and opened direct fire. The crews used 30 mm automatic cannons and 100 mm cannons, rendering results in moments. Victorious, the armored group returned to the safe area.
BMD-4 is an amphibious infantry fighting vehicle created in Russia after the end of Cold War. Russian military specialists dub it "technology of the future," capable of roving in different climatic conditions. the BMD-4 were airdropped and tested in water – and this also means that they were redeployed at sea.
You can also watch this video on Sputnik's Odysee Channel.
This fighting vehicle proved to be quite instrumental in protecting the people of Donbass against Kiev's attacks.
