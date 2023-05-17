https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/watch-russian-airborne-troops-and-bmd-4m-crush-a-ukrainian-stronghold-1110422694.html

Watch Russian Airborne Troops and BMD-4M Crush a Ukrainian Stronghold

Watch Russian Airborne Troops and BMD-4M Crush a Ukrainian Stronghold

Russian armored group approached the enemy positions and opened direct fire, using amphibious infantry fighting vehicle BMD-4.

2023-05-17T16:17+0000

2023-05-17T16:17+0000

2023-05-17T16:17+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

bmd-4м

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105383/51/1053835168_0:146:3123:1903_1920x0_80_0_0_e61f898ff626e37883e9a661b477ab89.jpg

A group of Russian BMD-4M combat vehicles approached enemy positions and opened direct fire. The crews used 30 mm automatic cannons and 100 mm cannons, rendering results in moments. Victorious, the armored group returned to the safe area.BMD-4 is an amphibious infantry fighting vehicle created in Russia after the end of Cold War. Russian military specialists dub it "technology of the future," capable of roving in different climatic conditions. the BMD-4 were airdropped and tested in water – and this also means that they were redeployed at sea.You can also watch this video on Sputnik's Odysee Channel. This fighting vehicle proved to be quite instrumental in protecting the people of Donbass against Kiev's attacks.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, special op, ukrainian crisis, russian airborne troops, bmd-4m, bmd-4m video, bmd-4m in battle,