International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/wests-price-ceiling-caves-in-russian-oil-exports-hit-post-february-2022-high-1110419698.html
West's Price Ceiling Caves in: Russian Oil Exports Hit Post-February 2022 High
West's Price Ceiling Caves in: Russian Oil Exports Hit Post-February 2022 High
Russia thwarted Western attempts to exhaust it economically, turning to Asian markets and ignoring the price cap. China and India a close business partners of Moscow, willing to buy its hydrocarbons.
2023-05-17T15:22+0000
2023-05-17T15:22+0000
multimedia
infographic
russia
oil
international energy agency (iea)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110417753_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_d509b31bf3ed82af26fb9a138778305a.png
According to the IEA, Russia remains one of the top countries in the OPEC+ framework with daily crude output holding at 9.6 million barrels in April, second only to Saudi Arabia. That said, exports hit a post-February 2022 high, peaking at 8.3 million barrels per day in April. In the meantime, Russian hydrocarbon revenues have grown steadily, reaching $15 billion in April compared to $13.3 billion in March. As the IEA's experts put it, "Russia seems to have few problems finding willing buyers for its crude and oil products." Kremlin officials consistently warn that Russia won't act against the best interests of its citizens, and therefore refuse to do business with hostile countries, while redirecting hydrocarbon exports to Asia instead.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110417753_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_4d4ce01245fdb9de4a66272cbe524104.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, oil price cap, ukrainian crisis, pivot to asia
russia, oil price cap, ukrainian crisis, pivot to asia

West's Price Ceiling Caves in: Russian Oil Exports Hit Post-February 2022 High

15:22 GMT 17.05.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
When the US-led West levied a price cap on Russian oil, they were hoping to limit hydrocarbon exports, in a bid to deprive Moscow of proceeds to fuel its special military operation aimed at protecting Donbass from Kiev's aggression. However, as a new report by the International Energy Agency shows, these assumptions were completely false.
According to the IEA, Russia remains one of the top countries in the OPEC+ framework with daily crude output holding at 9.6 million barrels in April, second only to Saudi Arabia. That said, exports hit a post-February 2022 high, peaking at 8.3 million barrels per day in April. In the meantime, Russian hydrocarbon revenues have grown steadily, reaching $15 billion in April compared to $13.3 billion in March.
As the IEA's experts put it, "Russia seems to have few problems finding willing buyers for its crude and oil products." Kremlin officials consistently warn that Russia won't act against the best interests of its citizens, and therefore refuse to do business with hostile countries, while redirecting hydrocarbon exports to Asia instead.
Oil Market Report (Desktop) - Sputnik International
Oil Market Report (Mobile) - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала