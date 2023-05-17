https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/zelensky-is-who-refuses-to-do-diplomacy-not-russia--lavrov-1110417364.html

Lavrov Slams West's Regrets Over Peace Talks as Ukraine Refuses to Negotiate

Russian top diplomat stated that Moscow is willing to solve Ukrainian crisis diplomatically, however it is Zelensky who consistenly sabotages peace process.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that he is tired of addressing Washington's remarks that Moscow does not want to hold dialogue with Kiev.Commenting on recent reports that Latin American and African states have prepared a peace plan for Ukraine, Lavrov stressed that Russia has not recieved any initiatives yet during a joint presser with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik.The minister also denounced the recent statement from French President Emmanuel Macron about Russia's "dependence" on China. In an interview, the French president claimed that Russia suffered a "geopolitical defeat" and is becoming dependent on Beijing, thus "raising doubts" among its historical allies.The French leader is known for proclaiming the course of strategic autonomy of the European Union for a number of years, but it is clear to everybody that the US will not allow the bloc to have any strategic or any kind of autonomy at all, the minister added.Lavrov also stressed that the expansion of NATO undermines perspectives of dialogue on European security.

