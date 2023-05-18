https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/debt-ceiling-negotiations-wont-address-war-budget-1110426677.html

Debt Ceiling Negotiations Won’t Address War Budget

Mumia Speaks on Assange and Palestine, Ecuador’s Lasso Dissolves Parliament Over Impeachment Trial, Colombia’s Petro Warns of Coup Plot

Debt Ceiling Negotiations Won’t Address War Budget Mumia Speaks on Assange and Palestine, Ecuador’s Lasso Dissolves Parliament Over Impeachment Trial, Colombia’s Petro Warns of Coup Plot

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman feature commentary from political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal on the US persecution of Julian Assange and the occupation of Palestine.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Martín Varese, social media manager with People’s Dispatch and sociologist to discuss the dissolution of Ecuador’s National Assembly by President Guillermo Lasso and how that action is related to the impeachment proceedings against Lasso which were underway, what lies ahead for Ecuador as Lasso will be able to rule by decree until new elections are held, and whether Lasso will attempt to advance a campaign of neoliberalization during this uncertain period.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Patrick Jordan, National Co-Coordinator for the Alliance for Global Justice to discuss Colombia President Gustavo Petro’s warnings about a potential coup attempt against his government by right-wing forces in the country, the mischaracterization of Petro’s government as Marxist by right-wing forces in Colombia and abroad in response to Petro’s policies toward Venezuela and peace in Colombia, and whether popular movements are likely to mobilize to prevent a potential coup as the struggle for peace in Colombia continues.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gloria La Riva, coordinator of the Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee and co-founder of the Hatuey Project to discuss ongoing negotiations over the debt ceiling between the Biden administration and Congressional Republicans and Biden’s demonstrated willingness to cede ground to Republicans, the killing of Amaree’ya Henderson by police in Kansas City, Kansas, and why the only adequate response to racist police terror and other issues must come from a working class movement.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

