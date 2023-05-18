https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/ecuador-disbands-congress-svb-testimony-solitary-confinement-1110425277.html

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso dissolves the legislature ahead of an impeachment vote. Will he face the same fate as Peru’s president?

Independent journalist, researcher, and author Nicolas Davies joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Washington’s goals of the upcoming G7 summit, murmurs of Baltic and Eastern European NATO members quietly pushing Ukraine’s leadership towards negotiations, the extension of the Black Sea grain deal, the continued refusal to investigate Washington’s possible role in the Nord Stream explosions, and what to expect in the runoff election for Turkiye’s presidency.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's testimony before Congress, the question of who will control AI technologies, and the fight against the renewal of a PATRIOT Act surveillance policy.Economist, radio show host & author Dr. Jack Rasmus discusses the first public remarks of the former chief executive of Silicon Valley Bank its collapse, whether SVB’s errors are unique among similarly sized banks, what spring primaries this year could signal about next year’s presidential election, how much success culture war campaigns will yield for Republicans, and reflections on Russiagate after the release of the final Durham Report.Managing editor Prison Legal News and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center Paul Wright discusses the use of solitary confinement in US prisons and the human rights catastrophe it demonstrates, the pervasive imprisonment of mentally ill individuals, the divide between has access to mental health treatment and who doesn’t, and any legislative paths to address crises in US prisons.The Misfits also discuss bad baby names, Senator Dianne Feinstein’s fitness for office, a paparazzi scare for some British royals, what constitutes a Pacific Island nation, and a close call between China and the US.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

