https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/executives-of-collapsed-banks-reveal-greed-before-congress--1110424122.html

Executives of Collapsed Banks Reveal Greed Before Congress

Executives of Collapsed Banks Reveal Greed Before Congress

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the testimonies from the CEOs of Signature and Silicon Valley banks before US Congress.

2023-05-18T04:15+0000

2023-05-18T04:15+0000

2023-05-18T11:01+0000

fault lines

radio

bud light

george soros

elon musk

banks

silicon valley

african americans

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110423965_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9357a815f5eb6e172ed7c5c65976e82e.png

Executives of Collapsed Banks Reveal Greed Before Congress On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the testimonies from the CEOs of Signature and Silicon Valley banks before U.S. Congress.

Aquiles Larrea - CEO of Larrea Wealth ManagementDaniel Lazare - Independent JournalistRobert Patillo - Civil Rights AttorneyManila Chan - Host of The Final Countdown Radio Show on Radio Sputnik & JournalistIn the first hour, financial expert Aquiles Larrea spoke with the Fault Lines team about the latest on the US economy as CEOs from Silicon Valley and Signature banks testify before Congress over their collapse. Later, journalist Daniel Lazare spoke to the Fault Lines team about the social consequences of a tumbling economy.In the second hour, civil rights attorney Robert Patillo joined Fault Lines to discuss the results of a study about how black communities have endured excess deaths and socio economic disparity in the past 20 years in the US.In the third hour, radio host and journalist Manila Chan spoke with the team about Elon Musk’s comments regarding George Soros and the controversy thereafter. They also discussed CNN's low ratings and the new beer advertisement mishap.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

silicon valley

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, how is the economy in the us today, are banks crashing 2023, is the us economy slowing down, is the stock market going to recession in 2023, will there be recession in 2024, what are the health disparities in the black population, cultural barriers to healthcare for african american, medical mistrust in black community