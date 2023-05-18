International
Istanbul Grain Deal
On July 22, Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize surging food prices worldwide amid sanctions on Russia.
Kremlin Confirms Grain Deal Extension, Cites Some Results, Hopes
Kremlin Confirms Grain Deal Extension, Cites Some Results, Hopes
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the extension of Black Sea Grain Deal, previously announced by Erdogan, and said that there are relative results and some hopes.
On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative for another two months.
Kremlin Confirms Grain Deal Extension, Cites Some Results, Hopes

10:24 GMT 18.05.2023
