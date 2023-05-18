https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/kremlin-confirms-grain-deal-extension-cites-some-results-hopes-1110438541.html
Kremlin Confirms Grain Deal Extension, Cites Some Results, Hopes
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the extension of Black Sea Grain Deal, previously announced by Erdogan, and said that there are relative results and some hopes.
On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative for another two months.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The grain deal will be prolonged for two months, and there is a relative result in the negotiations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"We can confirm that a decision was made by the Russian side to continue this Black Sea deal ... for a period of two months. There is a relative result in the negotiations with the participation of representatives from Turkiye, Ukraine and the UN," Peskov told reporters.