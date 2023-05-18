MILEX-2023: Top Belarusian Arms Featured at Military Expo in Minsk

The 11th International Exhibition of Arms and Military Equipment MILEX-2023 was launched in Minsk this week, featuring the newest inventions that may attract customers to the Belarusian arms market.In 2017, Minsk supplied weapons to almost 70 states, including Middle Eastern and Asian countries. Military specialists have praised Belarusian weaponry, especially the Polonez multiple launch rocket system. Also Belarus is a produced of advanced UAVs, including the reconnaissance and strike complex "Hunter" – virtually a small unmanned helicopter.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
