International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/milex-2023-top-belarusian-arms-featured-at-military-expo-in-minsk-1110434855.html
MILEX-2023: Top Belarusian Arms Featured at Military Expo in Minsk
MILEX-2023: Top Belarusian Arms Featured at Military Expo in Minsk
Military exhibition MILEX-2023 is a smart way to attract new customers for Belarusian arms.
2023-05-18T18:55+0000
2023-05-18T18:55+0000
multimedia
photo
belarus
military equipment
military & intelligence
minsk
weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/12/1110435018_281:166:2334:1321_1920x0_80_0_0_bf93316976b925c42bdfe1eab3de4338.jpg
The 11th International Exhibition of Arms and Military Equipment MILEX-2023 was launched in Minsk this week, featuring the newest inventions that may attract customers to the Belarusian arms market.In 2017, Minsk supplied weapons to almost 70 states, including Middle Eastern and Asian countries. Military specialists have praised Belarusian weaponry, especially the Polonez multiple launch rocket system. Also Belarus is a produced of advanced UAVs, including the reconnaissance and strike complex "Hunter" – virtually a small unmanned helicopter.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
belarus
minsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/12/1110435018_35:234:1929:1655_1920x0_80_0_0_0ff3d8436426072b0013b6d6d21b8804.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military, belarus, minsk, military-industrial complex, milex-2023, what is milex-2023, belarusian weapons
military, belarus, minsk, military-industrial complex, milex-2023, what is milex-2023, belarusian weapons

MILEX-2023: Top Belarusian Arms Featured at Military Expo in Minsk

18:55 GMT 18.05.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Belarus inherited its military-industrial complex from the Soviet Union, and now the country is among top 20 weapon-selling nations, earning billions of dollars in arms exports each year.
The 11th International Exhibition of Arms and Military Equipment MILEX-2023 was launched in Minsk this week, featuring the newest inventions that may attract customers to the Belarusian arms market.
In 2017, Minsk supplied weapons to almost 70 states, including Middle Eastern and Asian countries. Military specialists have praised Belarusian weaponry, especially the Polonez multiple launch rocket system. Also Belarus is a produced of advanced UAVs, including the reconnaissance and strike complex "Hunter" – virtually a small unmanned helicopter.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the mediabank

Opening ceremony of the 11th international exhibition of arms and military equipment MILEX-2023 in Minsk.

Opening ceremony of the 11th international exhibition of arms and military equipment MILEX-2023 in Minsk. - Sputnik International
1/12
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the mediabank

Opening ceremony of the 11th international exhibition of arms and military equipment MILEX-2023 in Minsk.

© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the mediabank

High-ranking Belarussian officials, including Minister of Defense Viktor Khrenin and State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich, attend MILEX-2023 in Minsk

High-ranking Belarussian officials, including Minister of Defense Viktor Khrenin and State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich, attend MILEX-2023 in Minsk - Sputnik International
2/12
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the mediabank

High-ranking Belarussian officials, including Minister of Defense Viktor Khrenin and State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich, attend MILEX-2023 in Minsk

© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the mediabank

Reconnaissance and strike unmanned complex "Hunter" of Belarusian production.

Reconnaissance and strike unmanned complex &quot;Hunter&quot; of Belarusian production. - Sputnik International
3/12
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the mediabank

Reconnaissance and strike unmanned complex "Hunter" of Belarusian production.

© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the mediabank

Belarus is known for its UAV industry. Belarusian drones are actively sought by Persian Gulf and Asian countries.

Belarus is known for its UAV industry. Belarusian drones are actively sought by Persian Gulf and Asian countries. - Sputnik International
4/12
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the mediabank

Belarus is known for its UAV industry. Belarusian drones are actively sought by Persian Gulf and Asian countries.

© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the mediabank

A ZSU-23-4 "Shilka" self-propelled anti-aircraft gun.

A ZSU-23-4 &quot;Shilka&quot; self-propelled anti-aircraft gun. - Sputnik International
5/12
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the mediabank

A ZSU-23-4 "Shilka" self-propelled anti-aircraft gun.

© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the mediabank

Transport loading vehicle for a "Polonez" MLRS.

Transport loading vehicle for a &quot;Polonez&quot; MLRS. - Sputnik International
6/12
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the mediabank

Transport loading vehicle for a "Polonez" MLRS.

© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the mediabank

A cadet holds a Dragunov MMG SVD sniper rifle - a semi-automatic weapon first introduced by Soviet military designer Yevgeny Fyodorovich Dragunov in 1963.

A cadet holds a Dragunov MMG SVD sniper rifle - a semi-automatic weapon first introduced by Soviet military designer Yevgeny Fyodorovich Dragunov in 1963. - Sputnik International
7/12
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the mediabank

A cadet holds a Dragunov MMG SVD sniper rifle - a semi-automatic weapon first introduced by Soviet military designer Yevgeny Fyodorovich Dragunov in 1963.

© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the mediabank

A mannequin in a field hospital.

A mannequin in a field hospital. - Sputnik International
8/12
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the mediabank

A mannequin in a field hospital.

© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the mediabank

Visitors look at a mannequin with smart tactical gear.

Visitors look at a mannequin with smart tactical gear. - Sputnik International
9/12
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the mediabank

Visitors look at a mannequin with smart tactical gear.

© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the mediabank

Guns are boys' most prized toys.

Guns are boys&#x27; most prized toys. - Sputnik International
10/12
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the mediabank

Guns are boys' most prized toys.

© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the mediabank

And they never seize to play with it.

And they never seize to play with it. - Sputnik International
11/12
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the mediabank

And they never seize to play with it.

© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the mediabank

The military expo in Minsk also drew female attention.

The military expo in Minsk also drew female attention. - Sputnik International
12/12
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the mediabank

The military expo in Minsk also drew female attention.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала