https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/moldovas-farmers-stand-ready-to-declare-indefinite-protest-starting-june-7-1110430472.html

Moldova's Farmers Stand Ready to Declare Indefinite Protest Starting June 7

Moldova's Farmers Stand Ready to Declare Indefinite Protest Starting June 7

Moldovan farmers have announced an indefinite protest starting June 7 if Chisinau fails to provide aid by June 3 and fails to prohibit the import of Ukrainian grain, the Asociatia Forta Fermierilor media office said Wednesday.

2023-05-18T01:51+0000

2023-05-18T01:51+0000

2023-05-18T01:46+0000

world

moldova

chisinau

ukraine

european union (eu)

grain

exports

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16231/09/162310995_0:0:601:338_1920x0_80_0_0_16bd7eb6f8f8df3c8083ab3669b5f822.jpg

"Asociatia Forta Fermierilor demands an urgent and very specific intervention by the state, following the example of the European Union," the statement read. The association said it has been asking for the government's support since February but has yet to receive it. Farmers once again voiced their demands, which they expect the authorities would respond to by June 3, including the reimbursement to small and medium grain producers in the amount of about $170 per hectare, the introduction of temporary restrictions on imports of wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower from Ukraine, payment of subsidy debts for the past year, and refund of VAT for fuel. Farmers also believe that the Moldovan port of Giurgiulesti should export only Moldovan products from July 1 to July 31. The association added that the effect of many unresolved issues leads to the destruction of small and medium farmers in the country. The Commission has banned the sale of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seed in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia from May 2 until early June in a bid to "ease logistical bottlenecks" but allowed their circulation in other European markets. Moldovan farmers asked the authorities to introduce a similar ban, otherwise, the country would face protests. Vladimir Bolea, the deputy prime minister and the minister of agriculture and food industry of Moldova, has said that Chisinau would assist farmers but would not ban imports from Ukraine. Ukraine was granted a temporary duty-free trade arrangement with the EU last June. In March 2022, the European Union additionally launched green corridors to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain to the world market amid Russia's special military operation. However, the cheap grain from Ukraine ended up flooding EU markets instead, prompting outrage among local farmers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230328/moldovas-secession-from-cis-to-aggravate-economic-situation-in-country---ex-president-1108849888.html

moldova

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

asociatia forta fermierilor, moldova, indefinite protest, ukrainian grain, chisinau