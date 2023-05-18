International
Moscow Positive About African Peace Initiative on Ukraine
Moscow Positive About African Peace Initiative on Ukraine
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov stated that Russia has a very positive attitude towards African proposals on Ukraine settlement, wished to study it carefully.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky both agreed to receive a mission of leaders of African nations with their peace initiative on the Ukrainian conflict. "We need to see what ideas they [African countries] come up with, what proposals. Of course, you need to understand what their thoughts are, because there are many who want to organize mediation efforts," Bogdanov told reporters, noting that Moscow "is positive about all the initiatives that are aimed at finding a settlement."
KAZAN, Russia (Sputnik) - Moscow has a positive attitude towards African states' initiative on the Ukrainian settlement, but it needs to be studies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky both agreed to receive a mission of leaders of African nations with their peace initiative on the Ukrainian conflict.
"We need to see what ideas they [African countries] come up with, what proposals. Of course, you need to understand what their thoughts are, because there are many who want to organize mediation efforts," Bogdanov told reporters, noting that Moscow "is positive about all the initiatives that are aimed at finding a settlement."
