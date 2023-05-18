https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/new-us-house-bill-looks-to-dock-congress-pay-during-gov-default-or-shutdown-1110447206.html

New US House Bill Looks to Dock Congress' Pay During Government Default or Shutdown

A new bipartisan bill would dock lawmakers their pay if the government defaults on its debt or shutsdown.

Two members of the House of Representatives, one from each party, introduced a bill on Thursday that would halt Congress’ pay if the US government defaults on its debt or shuts down.The “No Pay for Congress During Default or Shutdown Act” was introduced by US Reps. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-A), and would do exactly what the title implies, block Congress’ pay in the event of a default or a shutdown.The bill will not, however, cut pay for lawmakers of the 118th Congress, the current body in session. Rather, in the event of a default or shutdown, the 118th Congress will have their pay held in escrow during the session, which would then be paid out after the current session ends.Subsequent sessions of Congress, after the November 2024 election, will have their pay docked for each 24-hour period of default or shutdown. The bill states the exception for the 118th Congress was added to prevent the bill from violating the Twenty-seventh Amendment to the Constitution that prevents varying the compensation of lawmakers until a House election takes place.The White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) are in the midst of intense negotiations to raise the government’s self-imposed debt ceiling before June 1, the date the Treasury Department says the government may default on its debts if Congress does not raise the limit.Republicans say they will only raise the debt ceiling if it comes with corresponding cuts to national spending and locking spending limits for the next 10 years to 2022 levels. Initially, President Joe Biden insisted the debt ceiling be raised without preconditions but he has recently expressed a willingness to negotiate with the deadline looming.Biden on Tuesday appointed two of his top advisers to negotiate with McCarthy and other Republicans on the debt limit issue. Biden left the country on Wednesday to attend a G7 summit meeting in Japan.

