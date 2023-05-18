https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/pride-of-the-northern-seas-russia-celebrates-baltic-fleet-day-1110467115.html

Pride of the Northern Seas: Russia Celebrates Baltic Fleet Day

Pride of the Northern Seas: Russia Celebrates Baltic Fleet Day

The Baltic Fleet is a symbol of Russia's victory in the Great Northern War and the epitome of Russian military glory and stalwart heroism. 18.05.2023, Sputnik International

2023-05-18T16:30+0000

2023-05-18T16:30+0000

2023-05-19T16:48+0000

multimedia

infographic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/13/1110467314_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_f48f40e0ae4fbe2b33140aad6c5d8e4a.png

May 18 is the day of the Russian Baltic Fleet, the eldest in Russia. It was created by the first Russian Emperor Peter the Great - who believed that his country must prevail not only on land, but also at sea.Back then, Russia was engaged in the Great Northern War - a bloody and protracted military conflict with then-military superpower – the Swedish Empire, led by ambitious and cunning Charles XII. However, Tsar Peter proved to be even more cunning, subtly building a new navy and training seaman.May 18, 1703, was a pivotal date for this sea showdown – Russia managed to defeat the Swedish Navy for the first time. The story of this defeat may seem fit for a Hollywood movie, as Russians first managed to trick Swedish officers, capturing two stormed ships from small boats.Thus the Baltic Fleet was born! And in the following 320 years, it claimed many victories, becoming an overwhelming flotilla, which protects Russian northern borders. How big is it nowadays!Check Sputnik's gallery to learn about the main ships of the Baltic Fleet and learn about their powerful weaponry.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

baltic fleet, how big is baltic fleet, what is baltic fleet, russian baltic fleet, russian navy, russian ships in the baltic sea