International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/russias-upper-house-to-consider-denunciation-of-cfe-treaty-on-may-24-1110442405.html
Russia's Upper House to Consider Denunciation of CFE Treaty on May 24
Russia's Upper House to Consider Denunciation of CFE Treaty on May 24
Russian upper house – the Federation Council – will consider denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe in May 24.
2023-05-18T14:06+0000
2023-05-18T14:06+0000
russia
russia-nato showdown
treaty on conventional armed forces in europe (cfe)
nato expansion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/16/1094071862_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b2e89a619b34223e0d2b4d1511fc6101.jpg
On May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted a draft law on the denunciation of the CFE Treaty to the lower house of the country's parliament. On May 16, the chamber adopted a law on the denunciation of the treaty, saying that the decision was fully in line with Russia's national interests. The CFE Treaty was signed in Paris in 1990 by representatives of 16 NATO member states and six member states of the Warsaw Pact. The treaty introduced limits on the main types of conventional military equipment in Europe and provided for the destruction of excess weaponry. In 1999, an updated version of the treaty was signed at the summit of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Istanbul to take into account the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact and the expansion of NATO. However, the adapted version was ratified only by Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine. In 2007, Putin signed a decree suspending the country's participation in the CFE Treaty in 2007 until NATO countries ratify the agreement on adaptation and start implementing their commitments under the document. At the same time, Russia remained a party to the CFE Treaty.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/16/1094071862_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_33277bc8db28039e841fa9045b92d317.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, russia-nato showdown, russian federation council, cfe treaty, nato expansion
russia, russia-nato showdown, russian federation council, cfe treaty, nato expansion

Russia's Upper House to Consider Denunciation of CFE Treaty on May 24

14:06 GMT 18.05.2023
© Sputnik / Maria DevakhinaThe building of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on Bolshaya Dmitrovka Street in Moscow.
The building of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on Bolshaya Dmitrovka Street in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2023
© Sputnik / Maria Devakhina
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The upper house of the Russian parliament will consider on May 24 a bill on the denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) that was signed in the last years of the Cold War, according to the agenda of the meeting released on Thursday.
On May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted a draft law on the denunciation of the CFE Treaty to the lower house of the country's parliament. On May 16, the chamber adopted a law on the denunciation of the treaty, saying that the decision was fully in line with Russia's national interests.
The CFE Treaty was signed in Paris in 1990 by representatives of 16 NATO member states and six member states of the Warsaw Pact. The treaty introduced limits on the main types of conventional military equipment in Europe and provided for the destruction of excess weaponry.
In 1999, an updated version of the treaty was signed at the summit of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Istanbul to take into account the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact and the expansion of NATO. However, the adapted version was ratified only by Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine.
In 2007, Putin signed a decree suspending the country's participation in the CFE Treaty in 2007 until NATO countries ratify the agreement on adaptation and start implementing their commitments under the document. At the same time, Russia remained a party to the CFE Treaty.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала