Shots Fired as Car Rams Through Vatican Gate, Suspect Detained

A car rammed through a Vatican gate and onto a palace courtyard late Thursday, prompting Swiss Guards to momentarily discharge firearms.

2023-05-18T21:17+0000

2023-05-18T21:17+0000

2023-05-18T21:37+0000

world

vatican

car ramming

vatican city

A car rammed through a Vatican gate and onto a palace courtyard late Thursday, prompting Swiss Guards to momentarily discharge firearms.The suspect, who is believed to have been experiencing mental health complications, has since been apprehended. He was said to be 40 years of age. The incident is said to have taken place at the San Damaso Courtyard of the Apostolic Palace at around 8 p.m. local time. No injuries were reported at the scene, and the motive for the incident has not been detailed. Citing the Holy See, media reported that guards attempted to stop the vehicle by shooting out the vehicle's front tires but that the car managed to blow past the front gates and onto the courtyard. However, shortly after the vehicle came to a stop, the driver exited the car and was taken into custody.It remains uncertain as to whether Pope Francis was in the vicinity of the incident. Reports suggested it was likely he had been closer to his personal rooms at the Santa Marta hotel, which sits on the opposing side of the Vatican City.An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

