https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/shots-fired-as-car-rams-through-vatican-gate-suspect-detained-1110448797.html
Shots Fired as Car Rams Through Vatican Gate, Suspect Detained
Shots Fired as Car Rams Through Vatican Gate, Suspect Detained
A car rammed through a Vatican gate and onto a palace courtyard late Thursday, prompting Swiss Guards to momentarily discharge firearms.
2023-05-18T21:17+0000
2023-05-18T21:17+0000
2023-05-18T21:37+0000
world
vatican
car ramming
vatican city
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102338/23/1023382317_0:113:3129:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_7f79654d9842d492ab1211bd2d6bc1aa.jpg
A car rammed through a Vatican gate and onto a palace courtyard late Thursday, prompting Swiss Guards to momentarily discharge firearms.The suspect, who is believed to have been experiencing mental health complications, has since been apprehended. He was said to be 40 years of age. The incident is said to have taken place at the San Damaso Courtyard of the Apostolic Palace at around 8 p.m. local time. No injuries were reported at the scene, and the motive for the incident has not been detailed. Citing the Holy See, media reported that guards attempted to stop the vehicle by shooting out the vehicle's front tires but that the car managed to blow past the front gates and onto the courtyard. However, shortly after the vehicle came to a stop, the driver exited the car and was taken into custody.It remains uncertain as to whether Pope Francis was in the vicinity of the incident. Reports suggested it was likely he had been closer to his personal rooms at the Santa Marta hotel, which sits on the opposing side of the Vatican City.An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
vatican
vatican city
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102338/23/1023382317_398:0:3129:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_828b72830ed7d5e937ae6613f5526de5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vatican city, vatican, car ramming, suspect detained, swiss guards
vatican city, vatican, car ramming, suspect detained, swiss guards
Shots Fired as Car Rams Through Vatican Gate, Suspect Detained
21:17 GMT 18.05.2023 (Updated: 21:37 GMT 18.05.2023)
In 2017, the Swiss Guard indicated that Vatican City security measures had been updated to ensure no vehicle ramming attacks could take place in the area. The initiative was taken after the 2017 attack in Barcelona's Las Ramblas and the Nice attack the previous year.
A car rammed through a Vatican gate and onto a palace courtyard late Thursday, prompting Swiss Guards to momentarily discharge firearms.
The suspect, who is believed to have been experiencing mental health complications, has since been apprehended. He was said to be 40 years of age.
The incident is said to have taken place at the San Damaso Courtyard of the Apostolic Palace at around 8 p.m. local time. No injuries were reported at the scene, and the motive for the incident has not been detailed.
Citing the Holy See, media reported that guards attempted to stop the vehicle by shooting out the vehicle's front tires but that the car managed to blow past the front gates and onto the courtyard. However, shortly after the vehicle came to a stop, the driver exited the car and was taken into custody.
It remains uncertain as to whether Pope Francis was in the vicinity of the incident. Reports suggested it was likely he had been closer to his personal rooms at the Santa Marta hotel, which sits on the opposing side of the Vatican City.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.