There's a Reason Americans Hate Washington DC
04:52 GMT 18.05.2023 (Updated: 11:37 GMT 18.05.2023)
Subscribe
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Joe Biden heading to the G7 summit in Japan, and Montana becoming the first US state to ban TikTok.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The Mainstream Media Smeared Russia for Years, How the Real Left Sees the Border Issues, and Was the Durham a Limited Hangout ?
Todd Bensman - Senior National Security Fellow and Author | Biden is Fast Tracking Migrants into America, Asylum Laws are Broken, and Border Patrol Agents are Frustrated
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the Speaker of the House's comments on the Durham Report, the CIA interference in the 2020 election, and the American ignorance problem. Ted talked about Donald Trump's name being cleared from the Russiagate hoax and how the media gaslights the public on foreign policy. Ted discussed the CNN reaction to the Durham report and how the Biden administration has ruined immigration in America.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Todd Bensman about the worst border crisis in American history, the media coverage of the Title 42 expiration, and Todd's firsthand knowledge of the border crisis. Todd explained his coverage of the border crisis and his videos from the Mexican side of the border. Todd talked about the Mexican government and how they are allowing these migrants to pass through Mexico into America.
Todd Bensman - Senior National Security Fellow and Author | Biden is Fast Tracking Migrants into America, Asylum Laws are Broken, and Border Patrol Agents are Frustrated
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the Speaker of the House's comments on the Durham Report, the CIA interference in the 2020 election, and the American ignorance problem. Ted talked about Donald Trump's name being cleared from the Russiagate hoax and how the media gaslights the public on foreign policy. Ted discussed the CNN reaction to the Durham report and how the Biden administration has ruined immigration in America.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Todd Bensman about the worst border crisis in American history, the media coverage of the Title 42 expiration, and Todd's firsthand knowledge of the border crisis. Todd explained his coverage of the border crisis and his videos from the Mexican side of the border. Todd talked about the Mexican government and how they are allowing these migrants to pass through Mexico into America.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.