https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/uk-to-probe-up-to-100-lawyers-for-helping-criminals-get-asylum-1110445064.html

UK to Probe Up to 100 Lawyers for Helping Criminals Get Asylum

UK to Probe Up to 100 Lawyers for Helping Criminals Get Asylum

The United Kingdom's National Crime Agency (NCA) is preparing to launch an investigation into up to 100 lawyers suspected of helping criminals get asylum in the country

2023-05-18T17:46+0000

2023-05-18T17:46+0000

2023-05-18T17:46+0000

world

uk

asylum

asylum seeker

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097662415_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_51fa63e921e2d2c1e8acaf7df980ffbb.jpg

The NCA is "conducting a survey at present to understand who are the high-risk agents" and "it's less than 100, it may well be in the 10s," he added.The NCA, which is the UK's version of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, believes attorneys that are allied with organized crime groups help their members exploit human trafficking or slavery laws to find refuge in the UK, Richardson said. For example, criminals are specifically told what to say to police officers to look exactly like a victim in need of assistance.Between January and March, over 4,700 people applied to the UK Interior Ministry as potential victims of modern slavery, which is 25% more compared to the same period last year, according to the newspaper.Illegal migration has been a pressing issue for the UK for years and only intensified after the country left the European Union in 2020. As of March 31, there were 138,052 asylum applications in the UK awaiting an initial decision.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/uk-cabinet-rejects-almost-all-proposals-by-home-secretary-to-curb-immigration---report-1110405231.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk migration, how many migrants in uk, how many refugees in uk, how many people uk accepts