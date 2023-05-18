https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/ukraine-conflict-direct-result-of-biden-foreign-policy-blunders-iran-hopes---us-senator-1110430213.html
The conflict in Ukraine is a direct result of US President Joe Biden's foreign policy mistakes and his administration's attempts to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, US Senator Ted Cruz said on Wednesday.
"We did not have to have this war, and this war was caused, directly, by the foreign policy mistakes of President Joe Biden," Cruz said during remarks at the Hudson Institute. Cruz also said the Biden administration is funding both sides of the Ukraine conflict by flowing money to Iran. Biden, he added, has put partisan politics above national security, failing to properly arm Ukraine or address cooperation between Iran and Russia. Cruz also criticized Biden for displaying "weakness" regarding construction of Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which resumed following Biden's assumption of office, after having been suspended under the Trump administration. The senator said halting the project earlier could have prevented Russia from pursuing its special military operation in Ukraine.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The conflict in Ukraine is a direct result of US President Joe Biden’s foreign policy mistakes and his administration’s attempts to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, US Senator Ted Cruz said on Wednesday.
"We did not have to have this war, and this war was caused, directly, by the foreign policy mistakes of President Joe Biden," Cruz said during remarks at the Hudson Institute.
Cruz also said the Biden administration is funding both sides of the Ukraine conflict by flowing money to Iran.
Biden, he added, has put partisan politics above national security, failing to properly arm Ukraine or address cooperation between Iran and Russia.
Cruz also criticized Biden for displaying "weakness" regarding construction of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which resumed following Biden’s assumption of office, after having been suspended under the Trump administration.
The senator said halting the project earlier could have prevented Russia from pursuing its special military operation in Ukraine.