Ukraine Joins NATO Cyber Defense; Biden Botches Korea; US Election Meddling

The Biden administration has been meddling in the Thai elections in their work to create an Anti-China proxy.

Brian Berletic, ex-US Marine Corps independent geopolitical researcher and writer based in Bangkok, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The Ukraine offensive may have started but its effectiveness seems to be in great doubt. Also, China and Myanmar are deepening cooperation. The Biden administration has been meddling in the Thai elections in their work to create an Anti-China proxy. Also, Ukraine has joined NATO's cyber defense center.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, joins us to discuss US corruption. The Durham report shows that an intelligence operation interfered with the 2016 elections and attempted a soft coup against Donald Trump.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer, and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. President Biden has been increasing tension on the Korean peninsula. Also, China slams Liz Truss's visit to Taiwan and reiterates that it will not allow the US to weaponize the Island.Melik Abdul, Cohost of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss the 2024 election. RFK Jr rises in the polls as he pushes economic populism and the Democrats abandon all pretenses of democracy.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss foreign policy. A group of former national security officials has penned an ad in the New York Times opposing the conflict in Ukraine. Also, China hangs the US out to dry in the Middle East.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Dozens of families are left homeless after Israel attacks Gaza. Also, the Israeli military apologizes for killing Shireen Abu Akleh.Dr. Wilmer Leon, Co-host of The Critical Hour, joins us to discuss truth in education. Dr. Leon is in Tampa for a conference opposing Governor Desantis' recent administrative changes outlawing education about some aspects of US history and culture.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War", joins us to discuss Europe. There are reports that a number of EU nations are pushing for an end to the Ukraine conflict. Also, Hungary agrees with France on European autonomy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

