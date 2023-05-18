International
Up to 80% of Germans Oppose Upcoming Ban on Oil, Gas Heating Systems - Survey
Up to 80% of Germans Oppose Upcoming Ban on Oil, Gas Heating Systems - Survey
Four out of five Germans oppose the recently announced plans of the German government to impose a ban on installing new oil and gas heating systems starting from 2024, a new survey found.
The survey, conducted by IfD for Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, showed that 60% of the respondents take a critical view of the new insulation regulations. Some 75% of respondents oppose the government's plan to substitute all oil and gas heating systems with green alternatives by 2024, while 80% are against the planned ban on installing new oil and gas heating systems starting from 2024. According to the statistics, 72% of German citizens heat their homes with oil or gas. The findings also show the majority of Germans support the government's intention to reach climate goals by way of switching to renewable energy resources. However, poor segments of the population and citizens of eastern Germany fear the proposed measures would come with a high price tag. The survey was conducted in person among 1,001 German citizens from April 28 to May 10, 2023.
20:02 GMT 18.05.2023
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Four out of five Germans oppose the recently announced plans of the German government to impose a ban on installing new oil and gas heating systems starting from 2024, according to a survey by German Allensbach Public Opinion Research Institute (IfD), published on Thursday.
The survey, conducted by IfD for Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, showed that 60% of the respondents take a critical view of the new insulation regulations.
Some 75% of respondents oppose the government's plan to substitute all oil and gas heating systems with green alternatives by 2024, while 80% are against the planned ban on installing new oil and gas heating systems starting from 2024.
According to the statistics, 72% of German citizens heat their homes with oil or gas. The findings also show the majority of Germans support the government's intention to reach climate goals by way of switching to renewable energy resources.
However, poor segments of the population and citizens of eastern Germany fear the proposed measures would come with a high price tag.

The bill to ban the installation of most oil and gas heating systems from next year, proposed by Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck, in April, is due for discussion in the German Bundestag in June.

In particular, it stipulates that starting on January 1, 2024, each newly installed heating system must be powered by renewable energy sources by 60%.

The survey was conducted in person among 1,001 German citizens from April 28 to May 10, 2023.
