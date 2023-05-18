https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/watch-russian-amphibious-combat-vehicles-wipe-out-ukrainian-stronghold-1110438665.html

Watch Russian Amphibious Combat Vehicles Wipe Out Ukrainian Stronghold

The stronghold was spotted by a reconnaissance group of the Russian Airborne Forces, who used an unmanned aerial vehicle to track Ukrainian soldiers’ position.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of the BMD-4M amphibious combat vehicles obliterating a stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the special military operation zone.Commenting on the footage, the MoD said that “the crews of the BMD-4Ms opened heavy fire at the enemy with a 30-mm automatic cannon at point-blank range."According to the ministry, the crews also used a 100-mm cannon to destroy the personnel of the stronghold. The Russian Airborne Forces’ scout group tracked the stronghold’s position with the help of a drone, the MoD added.

