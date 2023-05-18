International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Amphibious Combat Vehicles Wipe Out Ukrainian Stronghold
Watch Russian Amphibious Combat Vehicles Wipe Out Ukrainian Stronghold
The stronghold was spotted by a reconnaissance group of the Russian Airborne Forces, who used an unmanned aerial vehicle to track Ukrainian soldiers' position.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of the BMD-4M amphibious combat vehicles obliterating a stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the special military operation zone.Commenting on the footage, the MoD said that “the crews of the BMD-4Ms opened heavy fire at the enemy with a 30-mm automatic cannon at point-blank range."According to the ministry, the crews also used a 100-mm cannon to destroy the personnel of the stronghold. The Russian Airborne Forces’ scout group tracked the stronghold’s position with the help of a drone, the MoD added.
Airborne Troops armoured group destroys Ukrainian stronghold with BMD-4M
Airborne Troops armoured group destroys Ukrainian stronghold with BMD-4M
Watch Russian Amphibious Combat Vehicles Wipe Out Ukrainian Stronghold

The stronghold was spotted by a reconnaissance group of the Russian Airborne Forces, who used an unmanned aerial vehicle to track the Ukrainian soldiers’ position.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of the BMD-4M amphibious combat vehicles obliterating a stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the special military operation zone.
Commenting on the footage, the MoD said that “the crews of the BMD-4Ms opened heavy fire at the enemy with a 30-mm automatic cannon at point-blank range."
According to the ministry, the crews also used a 100-mm cannon to destroy the personnel of the stronghold. The Russian Airborne Forces’ scout group tracked the stronghold’s position with the help of a drone, the MoD added.
