Watch Russian Amphibious Combat Vehicles Wipe Out Ukrainian Stronghold
The stronghold was spotted by a reconnaissance group of the Russian Airborne Forces, who used an unmanned aerial vehicle to track Ukrainian soldiers’ position.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of the BMD-4M amphibious combat vehicles obliterating a stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the special military operation zone.Commenting on the footage, the MoD said that “the crews of the BMD-4Ms opened heavy fire at the enemy with a 30-mm automatic cannon at point-blank range."According to the ministry, the crews also used a 100-mm cannon to destroy the personnel of the stronghold. The Russian Airborne Forces’ scout group tracked the stronghold’s position with the help of a drone, the MoD added.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of the BMD-4M amphibious combat vehicles obliterating a stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the special military operation
zone.
Commenting on the footage, the MoD said that “the crews of the BMD-4Ms opened heavy fire at the enemy with a 30-mm automatic cannon at point-blank range."
According to the ministry, the crews also used a 100-mm cannon to destroy the personnel of the stronghold. The Russian Airborne Forces’ scout group tracked the stronghold’s position with the help of a drone, the MoD added.