International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/watch-russian-defense-chief-sergey-shoigu-conduct-combat-training-inspection-1110439496.html
Watch Russian Defense Chief Sergey Shoigu Conduct Combat Training Inspection
Watch Russian Defense Chief Sergey Shoigu Conduct Combat Training Inspection
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu inspected training grounds in Western Military District.
2023-05-18T13:09+0000
2023-05-18T13:09+0000
russia
sergei shoigu
combat training
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101031842_0:56:2957:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_ccb1e5189f0c3c47c6b90e0ee8b96c7b.jpg
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu inspected the combat training of personnel that entered service under contract in the Western Military District, the MoD reports.Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces, General of the Army Oleg Salyukov, reported that exercises are guided by officers that gained combat experience during the special military operation. The training takes into account the specifics of Western weaponry, used by Moscow's adversaries.The servicemen undergo both individual training and combat coordination in squads and platoons. Then, they are sent to the point of permanent deployment, where they perform training as part of their military unit. Currently, the trainees carry out duties, connected to special tactical, medical and gunfire training. Additionally, they learn to drive military equipment and learn to shoot from various types of weaponry.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu inspects the organization of combat training of military personnel who have entered military service under contract
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu inspects the organization of combat training of military personnel who have entered military service under contract
2023-05-18T13:09+0000
true
PT0M52S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101031842_228:0:2957:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5994955f45ee98716883ae7d77ebc41b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, military, sergey shoigu, russian weapons
russia, military, sergey shoigu, russian weapons

Watch Russian Defense Chief Sergey Shoigu Conduct Combat Training Inspection

13:09 GMT 18.05.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabankRussian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
Previously, Sergey Shoigu inspected the Southern Military District in order to check the readiness of military equipment needed for the special op, including tanks and armored vehicles.
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu inspected the combat training of personnel that entered service under contract in the Western Military District, the MoD reports.
Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces, General of the Army Oleg Salyukov, reported that exercises are guided by officers that gained combat experience during the special military operation. The training takes into account the specifics of Western weaponry, used by Moscow's adversaries.
The servicemen undergo both individual training and combat coordination in squads and platoons. Then, they are sent to the point of permanent deployment, where they perform training as part of their military unit. Currently, the trainees carry out duties, connected to special tactical, medical and gunfire training. Additionally, they learn to drive military equipment and learn to shoot from various types of weaponry.
© Sputnik
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала