Watch Russian Defense Chief Sergey Shoigu Conduct Combat Training Inspection
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu inspected training grounds in Western Military District.
Previously, Sergey Shoigu inspected the Southern Military District in order to check the readiness of military equipment needed for the special op, including tanks and armored vehicles.
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu inspected the combat training of personnel that entered service under contract in the Western Military District, the MoD reports.
Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces, General of the Army Oleg Salyukov, reported that exercises are guided by officers that gained combat experience during the special military operation. The training takes into account the specifics of Western weaponry, used by Moscow's adversaries.
The servicemen undergo both individual training and combat coordination in squads and platoons. Then, they are sent to the point of permanent deployment, where they perform training as part of their military unit. Currently, the trainees carry out duties, connected to special tactical, medical and gunfire training. Additionally, they learn to drive military equipment and learn to shoot from various types of weaponry.