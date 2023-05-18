https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/watch-russian-kamikaze-drone-zap-ukrainian-howitzer-into-oblivion-1110440938.html

Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Zap Ukrainian Howitzer Into Oblivion

En course of special military operation Russian often uses loitering munition for high-precision strikes.

The Russian Armed Forces ferreted out a Ukrainian self-propelled artillery system 2S1 Gvozdika and destroyed it with a high-precision munition.A loitering munition, commonly referred to as a kamikaze drone or a suicide drone, is more than just a projectile, but not quite a regular UAV. This weapon by definition can loiter, or passively wait in a target area, looking for its prey and attack when the target is pinpointed.Such munitions make it possible to carry out a powerful surprise attack, and moreover, kamikaze drones are capable of selective targeting – meaning that the attack can be aborted or re-directed during flight.Technically speaking, loitering munitions fill in the niche between cruise missiles and military UAVs. The ability to lie in wait for a target is what makes them superior to cruise missiles. Nevertheless, they are called suicide drones for a reason – they have a built-in warhead, and they don't survive an attack. However, they are much cheaper than regular combat UAVs.

