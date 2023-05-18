https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/watch-russian-kamikaze-drone-zap-ukrainian-howitzer-into-oblivion-1110440938.html
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Zap Ukrainian Howitzer Into Oblivion
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Zap Ukrainian Howitzer Into Oblivion
En course of special military operation Russian often uses loitering munition for high-precision strikes.
The Russian Armed Forces ferreted out a Ukrainian self-propelled artillery system 2S1 Gvozdika and destroyed it with a high-precision munition.A loitering munition, commonly referred to as a kamikaze drone or a suicide drone, is more than just a projectile, but not quite a regular UAV. This weapon by definition can loiter, or passively wait in a target area, looking for its prey and attack when the target is pinpointed.Such munitions make it possible to carry out a powerful surprise attack, and moreover, kamikaze drones are capable of selective targeting – meaning that the attack can be aborted or re-directed during flight.Technically speaking, loitering munitions fill in the niche between cruise missiles and military UAVs. The ability to lie in wait for a target is what makes them superior to cruise missiles. Nevertheless, they are called suicide drones for a reason – they have a built-in warhead, and they don't survive an attack. However, they are much cheaper than regular combat UAVs.
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Zap Ukrainian Howitzer Into Oblivion
Loitering munitions, often called kamikaze drones in the media, are sort of intelligent projectiles capable of high-precision, surgical strikes.
