Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russia's Su-34 Pilots Take to the Skies in Special Op Mission
Watch Russia’s Su-34 Pilots Take to the Skies in Special Op Mission
The Su-34 warplanes use missile armament of various classes as they cover actions by Russian Armed Forces units in Ukraine.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of the Su-34 fighter-bombers’ combat work in the special military operation zone.According to the MoD, the Su-34s utilize missiles of various classes when conducting the flights.The Su-34 joined the Russian Aerospace Forces in 2014 as a multipurpose 4++ generation jet capable of striking ground targets and repelling attacks by hostile fighters.
Russian Aerospace Forces Su-34 aircraft participating in the special military operation
Russian Aerospace Forces Su-34 aircraft participating in the special military operation
russian special military operation in ukraine, su-34's combat mission, missile armament, russian aerospace forces
russian special military operation in ukraine, su-34's combat mission, missile armament, russian aerospace forces

Watch Russia’s Su-34 Pilots Take to the Skies in Special Op Mission

12:16 GMT 18.05.2023
Russian Air Force Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet taking off from an airfield. File photo.
Russian Air Force Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet taking off from an airfield. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2023
The Su-34 warplanes use missile armament of various classes as they cover actions by Russian Armed Forces units in Ukraine.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of the Su-34 fighter-bombers’ combat work in the special military operation zone.

Сommenting on the footage, the ministry noted that pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces perform the missions patrolling the air and protecting Russian troops at any time of the day and in any weather conditions.

According to the MoD, the Su-34s utilize missiles of various classes when conducting the flights.
The Su-34 joined the Russian Aerospace Forces in 2014 as a multipurpose 4++ generation jet capable of striking ground targets and repelling attacks by hostile fighters.
