https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/watch-russias-su-34-pilots-take-to-the-skies-in-special-op-mission-1110439896.html
Watch Russia’s Su-34 Pilots Take to the Skies in Special Op Mission
Watch Russia’s Su-34 Pilots Take to the Skies in Special Op Mission
The Su-34 warplanes use missile armament of various classes as they cover actions by Russian Armed Forces units in Ukraine.
2023-05-18T12:16+0000
2023-05-18T12:16+0000
2023-05-18T12:16+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
su-34
mission
missiles
special operation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101963663_0:205:2627:1682_1920x0_80_0_0_9a9890029cd07624ee36447a85db8c56.jpg
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of the Su-34 fighter-bombers’ combat work in the special military operation zone.According to the MoD, the Su-34s utilize missiles of various classes when conducting the flights.The Su-34 joined the Russian Aerospace Forces in 2014 as a multipurpose 4++ generation jet capable of striking ground targets and repelling attacks by hostile fighters.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101963663_55:0:2570:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_bc537efe895c089af241737a255d71ac.jpg
Russian Aerospace Forces Su-34 aircraft participating in the special military operation
Russian Aerospace Forces Su-34 aircraft participating in the special military operation
2023-05-18T12:16+0000
true
PT1M05S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
russian special military operation in ukraine, su-34's combat mission, missile armament, russian aerospace forces
russian special military operation in ukraine, su-34's combat mission, missile armament, russian aerospace forces
Watch Russia’s Su-34 Pilots Take to the Skies in Special Op Mission
The Su-34 warplanes use missile armament of various classes as they cover actions by Russian Armed Forces units in Ukraine.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of the Su-34 fighter-bombers’ combat work in the special military operation
zone.
Сommenting on the footage, the ministry noted that pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces perform the missions patrolling the air and protecting Russian troops at any time of the day and in any weather conditions.
According to the MoD, the Su-34s utilize missiles of various classes when conducting the flights.
The Su-34 joined the Russian Aerospace Forces
in 2014 as a multipurpose 4++ generation jet capable of striking ground targets and repelling attacks by hostile fighters.