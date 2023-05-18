https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/watch-russias-su-34-pilots-take-to-the-skies-in-special-op-mission-1110439896.html

Watch Russia’s Su-34 Pilots Take to the Skies in Special Op Mission

The Su-34 warplanes use missile armament of various classes as they cover actions by Russian Armed Forces units in Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of the Su-34 fighter-bombers’ combat work in the special military operation zone.According to the MoD, the Su-34s utilize missiles of various classes when conducting the flights.The Su-34 joined the Russian Aerospace Forces in 2014 as a multipurpose 4++ generation jet capable of striking ground targets and repelling attacks by hostile fighters.

