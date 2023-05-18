International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/whats-your-view-of-g7s-relevance-in-todays-changing-world-1110441071.html
What's Your View of G7's Relevance in Today's Changing World?
What's Your View of G7's Relevance in Today's Changing World?
Amid the G7 summit in Hiroshima, there has been an increasing debate on the role and efficiency of this group.
2023-05-18T15:07+0000
2023-05-18T15:16+0000
world
g7
hiroshima
brics
us
g7 summit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/12/1110441191_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_45093f7929ec88d7a58855091d6c6ed9.jpg
The G7 was originally created as a forum for discussing global economic governance and international security. That said, this club includes the US, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. However, the current world order is marked by multipolarity, so the G7 is perceived to be more of an elite club than an objective platform for cooperation.Sputnik wants to know your opinion on this issue, so feel free to take part in our survey!What's your opinion of the G7's usefulness?Subscribe to Sputnik on Telegram to take part in our polls and see the most crucial news from around the world!
hiroshima
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/12/1110441191_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d54f2757094ba15ba5bc9cca835a57db.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
g7 summit. what is g7, do we need g7, is g7 in nato, are g7 countries allies, who is in g7, g7 members list
g7 summit. what is g7, do we need g7, is g7 in nato, are g7 countries allies, who is in g7, g7 members list

What's Your View of G7's Relevance in Today's Changing World?

15:07 GMT 18.05.2023 (Updated: 15:16 GMT 18.05.2023)
© AFP 2023 / KIYOSHI OTA / US President Joe Biden (L) talks to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not pictured) during their bilateral meeting in Hiroshima on May 18, 2023, ahead of the G7 Leaders' Summit. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota / POOL / AFP)US President Joe Biden (L) talks to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not pictured) during their bilateral meeting in Hiroshima on May 18, 2023, ahead of the G7 Leaders' Summit. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota / POOL / AFP)
US President Joe Biden (L) talks to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not pictured) during their bilateral meeting in Hiroshima on May 18, 2023, ahead of the G7 Leaders' Summit. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota / POOL / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / KIYOSHI OTA / US President Joe Biden (L) talks to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not pictured) during their bilateral meeting in Hiroshima on May 18, 2023, ahead of the G7 Leaders' Summit. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota / POOL / AFP)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
In the run-up to the G7 summit in Hiroshima, a debate has been escalating on the role and efficiency of this group.
The G7 was originally created as a forum for discussing global economic governance and international security. That said, this club includes the US, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. However, the current world order is marked by multipolarity, so the G7 is perceived to be more of an elite club than an objective platform for cooperation.
Sputnik wants to know your opinion on this issue, so feel free to take part in our survey!

What's your opinion of the G7's usefulness?

Votes81
Subscribe to Sputnik on Telegram to take part in our polls and see the most crucial news from around the world!
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала