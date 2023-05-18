https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/whats-your-view-of-g7s-relevance-in-todays-changing-world-1110441071.html

What's Your View of G7's Relevance in Today's Changing World?

Amid the G7 summit in Hiroshima, there has been an increasing debate on the role and efficiency of this group.

The G7 was originally created as a forum for discussing global economic governance and international security. That said, this club includes the US, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. However, the current world order is marked by multipolarity, so the G7 is perceived to be more of an elite club than an objective platform for cooperation.Sputnik wants to know your opinion on this issue, so feel free to take part in our survey!What's your opinion of the G7's usefulness?Subscribe to Sputnik on Telegram to take part in our polls and see the most crucial news from around the world!

