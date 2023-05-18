What's Your View of G7's Relevance in Today's Changing World?
© AFP 2023 / KIYOSHI OTA / US President Joe Biden (L) talks to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not pictured) during their bilateral meeting in Hiroshima on May 18, 2023, ahead of the G7 Leaders' Summit. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota / POOL / AFP)US President Joe Biden (L) talks to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not pictured) during their bilateral meeting in Hiroshima on May 18, 2023, ahead of the G7 Leaders' Summit. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota / POOL / AFP)
In the run-up to the G7 summit in Hiroshima, a debate has been escalating on the role and efficiency of this group.
The G7 was originally created as a forum for discussing global economic governance and international security. That said, this club includes the US, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. However, the current world order is marked by multipolarity, so the G7 is perceived to be more of an elite club than an objective platform for cooperation.
