Wisconsin Issues Air Quality Warning Amid Raging Wildfires in Canada
The western provinces of Canada are gripped by catastrophic forest fires. The current situation poses a threat not only to the health of citizens, but also to economic activity in these areas.
2023-05-18T23:08+0000
2023-05-18T23:08+0000
2023-05-18T23:03+0000
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has responded to ongoing wildfires in southern Canada by issuing an air quality advisory for a significant portion of the state. The advisory will come into effect at midnight Thursday, and will remain in place through Friday.The advisory extends beyond the northern regions of Wisconsin that have already experienced hazy air in recent days. It now encompasses the southwest, south-central, and eastern parts of the state, including Milwaukee. There is also a possibility that the western region may be affected as the northern air continues its southward movement.The US National Weather Service presently predicts wildfire smoke originating from Canada will begin moving into southern and eastern Wisconsin, progressing from northwest to southeast, starting around midnight. Concentrations of particulate matter are expected to rise rapidly at times but will gradually decrease as cleaner air makes its way to the area.During peak hours, the air quality index is projected to reach levels considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups." The weather service advises individuals in these groups to limit outdoor physical activity during these times.Oil, Gas & Appeal for HelpAmid news of the ongoing threat to oil sands fields, which produce around 2.7 million barrels per day, and the danger to gas production sites, major players have jointly cut production by at least 240,000 barrels of oil per day, report US media, citing energy consultancy firm Rystad Energy.Canada has requested international help in tackling massive forest fires in the west of the country. The province of Alberta is suffering from the fires, with more than half a million hectares of forest and grassland already destroyed.Some 2,500 firefighters from across Canada and 400 troops have been sent to Alberta to fight the blaze, but so far there are 27 out-of-control fires, according to media reports.
The western provinces of Canada (British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan) are being gripped by catastrophic forest fires. The current situation poses a threat not only to the health of citizens, but also to economic activity in these areas.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has responded to ongoing wildfires in southern Canada by issuing an air quality advisory for a significant portion of the state. The advisory will come into effect at midnight Thursday, and will remain in place through Friday.
The advisory extends beyond the northern regions of Wisconsin that have already experienced hazy air in recent days. It now encompasses the southwest, south-central, and eastern parts of the state, including Milwaukee. There is also a possibility that the western region may be affected as the northern air continues its southward movement.
The US National Weather Service presently predicts wildfire smoke originating from Canada will begin moving into southern and eastern Wisconsin, progressing from northwest to southeast, starting around midnight.
Concentrations of particulate matter are expected to rise rapidly at times but will gradually decrease as cleaner air makes its way to the area.
During peak hours, the air quality index is projected to reach levels considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups." The weather service advises individuals in these groups to limit outdoor physical activity during these times.
Oil, Gas & Appeal for Help
Amid news of the ongoing threat to oil sands fields, which produce around 2.7 million barrels per day, and the danger to gas production sites, major players have jointly cut production by at least 240,000 barrels of oil per day, report US media, citing energy consultancy firm Rystad Energy.
Canada has requested international help in tackling massive forest fires in the west of the country. The province of Alberta is suffering from the fires, with more than half a million hectares of forest and grassland already destroyed.
"The situation in Alberta remains very worrying and dangerous," said Ottawa Public Safety Secretary Bill Blair, as the Canadian government appealed for foreign help.
Some 2,500 firefighters from across Canada and 400 troops have been sent to Alberta to fight the blaze, but so far there are 27 out-of-control fires, according to media reports.