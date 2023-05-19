https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/afghan-dissent-cables-cancer-drug-shortages-montana-tiktok-ban-1110446811.html

Afghan Dissent Cables, Cancer Drug Shortages, Montana TikTok Ban

Afghan Dissent Cables, Cancer Drug Shortages, Montana TikTok Ban

Deutsche Bank settles with Jeffrey Epstein’s victims over allegations it ignored accounting red flags, and the FBI issues a mass shooter PSA.

2023-05-19T04:28+0000

2023-05-19T04:28+0000

2023-05-19T11:31+0000

political misfits

radio

ecuador

fbi

afghanistan

discord

haiti

cop city

shortages

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/12/1110446653_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_821b22e24d58e9e653a71d82bdcddec2.png

Afghan Dissent Cables, Cancer Drug Shortages, Montana TikTok Ban Deutsche Bank settles with Jeffrey Epstein’s victims over allegations it ignored accounting red flags, and the FBI issues a mass shooter PSA.

Engineer, writer and author Joe Emersberger joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss moves by Ecuador’s president to dissolve the country’s legislature, whether years of tinkering with the country’s judicial system will help President Guillermo Lasso, how the public will react to Lasso’s attempt to rule by decree, and possible electoral solutions to the crisis.Cohost of the Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Ted Rall discusses the fight between the State Department and Congress the 2021 Afghanistan dissent cable, why certain groups in Washington want to move on from the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and what could happen once Congress has access to the cable.Editor of the English Section of Haiti Liberte Kim Ives discusses the Bwa Kale movement, why Haitians have taken the issue of gang violence into their own hands, how foreign military intervention has harmed Haiti in the past, and why the Haitian people hold so much enmity for the Clinton Foundation and the Clinton family.Journalist, writer and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure Kevin Goztola discusses the politics behind some hearings by the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, further developments in the Jack Teixeira leak case, President Joe Biden apparently entertaining GOP demands for work requirements in debt ceiling fight, new reporting on the health of Senator Dianne Feinstein, Montana’s complete ban of Tiktok, the arrests of Georgia activists for circulating a flier, the classified document cases surrounding Trump and Biden, and some electoral primary news.Physician and a professor of medicine specializing in infectious diseases and global medicine Dr. Monica Gandhi discusses the current shortage of crucial generic drugs, the difference between pharmaceutical and generic versions of drugs, how pharmaceutical companies have lobbied against the use of generic alternatives, and the dangers of increased nationwide shortages of medicine.The Misfits also discuss the lack of little league umpires, the temporary block of Montana’s abortion ban, the fate of mifepristone and California dynastic politics.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

afghanistan

haiti

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

political misfits, what is the cause of violence in haiti, what is the situation in haiti in 2023, what drug is currently in shortage, why is there a shortage of certain drugs, what factors are involved in us generic drug shortages