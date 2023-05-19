https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/african-leaders-peace-proposal-fbi-vetoed-2016-election-assad-at-arab-league-summit-1110450381.html

African Leaders Peace Proposal; FBI Vetoed 2016 Election; Assad at Arab League Summit



The Durham report shows that the FBI actively and assertively worked to upend the 2016 presidential election.

Prof. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss Ukraine peace proposals. A number of African leaders have come together to present proposals for peace in the Eastern European conflict. Also, the US has limited options in Ukraine as the summer approaches.Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss the Durham report. The Durham report shows that the FBI actively and assertively worked to upend the 2016 presidential election.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss articles for the Black Agenda Report. The FBI was weaponized by the Democrat Party. Also, the African People's Socialist Party makes its first public comments on FBI indictments.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The commercial real estate market is looking to be a problem as work-at-home-employees change the landscape. Also, Ukraine's neoliberalism on steroids project is selling out the country.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Syria's president Assad will be attending the Arab league summit for the first time in over a decade. Also, the US is conducting war drills with Israel aimed at Iran.Craig "Pasta" Jardula, co-host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup on Rokfin, joins us to discuss government misinformation. The US government has created an AI tool to allegedly combat online misinformation. Also, the Pentagon has created a perception management office.Dr. Wilmer Leon, host of The Critical Hour, joins us to discuss the "teach in for truth" summit. Dr Leon is in Florida speaking on Governor DeSantis' moves to block African American history courses.Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the New York Times advertisement for peace in Ukraine. Nicholas Davies and Medea Benjamin have penned an article discussing the importance of the recent advertisement pushing for a peaceful solution to the conflict.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

