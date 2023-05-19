https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/argentina-eager-to-cooperate-with-russia-on-nuclear-aviation-industries-1110455468.html

Argentina Eager to Cooperate With Russia on Nuclear, Aviation Industries

Argentina Eager to Cooperate With Russia on Nuclear, Aviation Industries

Argentine Ambassador to Russia Eduardo Antonio Zuain told Sputnik that his country wishes to to use Russian technologies and develop cooperation in nuclear, shipbuilding and aviation industries.

2023-05-19T06:16+0000

2023-05-19T06:16+0000

2023-05-19T06:16+0000

world

russia

russian economy under sanctions

argentina

nuclear energy

aviation industry

shipbuilding

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104545559_0:294:3119:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8a858bd48f9ce98645a1d8886c622fc2.jpg

The diplomat noted that Argentina sees Russia as a great partner and a friendly nation. The ambassador also recalled that Argentina was one of the largest economies in Latin America with vast natural energy resources, as well as export-oriented agriculture and animal husbandry. Despite the fact that the country has significant opportunities in some manufacturing sectors, its innovative enterprises are not developed enough and require high-end technologies, he added. The Argentine ambassador arrived in Saint Petersburg to participate in the Latin America Days event and hold meetings with the city administration. He also attended an international book fair.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/building-akkuyu-how-russia-helped-turkiye-power-its-nuclear-heart-1109871071.html

russia

argentina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, argentine, nuclear energy, shibbuilding, aviation