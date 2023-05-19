International
Argentina Eager to Cooperate With Russia on Nuclear, Aviation Industries
Argentina Eager to Cooperate With Russia on Nuclear, Aviation Industries
Argentine Ambassador to Russia Eduardo Antonio Zuain told Sputnik that his country wishes to to use Russian technologies and develop cooperation in nuclear, shipbuilding and aviation industries.
The diplomat noted that Argentina sees Russia as a great partner and a friendly nation. The ambassador also recalled that Argentina was one of the largest economies in Latin America with vast natural energy resources, as well as export-oriented agriculture and animal husbandry. Despite the fact that the country has significant opportunities in some manufacturing sectors, its innovative enterprises are not developed enough and require high-end technologies, he added. The Argentine ambassador arrived in Saint Petersburg to participate in the Latin America Days event and hold meetings with the city administration. He also attended an international book fair.
Argentina Eager to Cooperate With Russia on Nuclear, Aviation Industries

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - Argentina is keen to use Russian technologies and develop mutually beneficial cooperation in nuclear, shipbuilding and aviation industries, Argentine Ambassador to Russia Eduardo Antonio Zuain told Sputnik.
"We would like to take advantage of the Russian technology in the field of nuclear energy. We are also keen to cooperate with Russia in shipbuilding and aircraft industries," Zuain said on the sidelines of the Latin America Days event at the Saint Petersburg State University.
The diplomat noted that Argentina sees Russia as a great partner and a friendly nation.
"Our countries have signed a strategic development agreement. Russia has high-tech technology. You are advancing in different areas and spheres and you are ready to share your technologies with others," he said.
The ambassador also recalled that Argentina was one of the largest economies in Latin America with vast natural energy resources, as well as export-oriented agriculture and animal husbandry. Despite the fact that the country has significant opportunities in some manufacturing sectors, its innovative enterprises are not developed enough and require high-end technologies, he added.
"We need to develop industry more actively, for this, we need to adopt technologies, including from Russia," the ambassador said.
The Argentine ambassador arrived in Saint Petersburg to participate in the Latin America Days event and hold meetings with the city administration. He also attended an international book fair.
