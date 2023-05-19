International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/astronomers-spot-radiation-belt-outside-solar-system-for-the-first-time-1110471308.html
Astronomers Spot Radiation Belt Outside Solar System for the First Time
Astronomers Spot Radiation Belt Outside Solar System for the First Time
The global magnetic field which add the chances of life emerging on the planet was found on a distant brown dwarf - and an extremely powerful one at that.
2023-05-19T23:22+0000
2023-05-19T23:17+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
space
space exploration
earth
national radio astronomy observatory (nrao)
max planck institute
aurora borealis
exoplanets
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/13/1110470961_0:37:500:318_1920x0_80_0_0_9d021d758b9e30707d9f88564eee0bf8.jpg
Astronomers have detected the first radiation belt observed around a planet sitting outside the solar system, new findings revealed. The team used an array of 39 radio telescopes coordinated by the US-based National Radio Astronomy Observatory and the Effelsberg radio telescope operated by the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy in Germany.Radio images from the ultracold dwarf LSR J1835+3259, which sits some 18.5 light-years away from the sun, revealed a cloud of high-energy electrons trapped in the celestial body's powerful magnetic field.Scientists viewed the dwarf planet in the radio spectrum and detected a radiation belt emitting about 10 million times more powerfully than those spotted near the giant Jupiter. Officials indicated It stretches out to a distance of up to 18 radii from LSR J1835+3259. This is where the particles that fall towards the dwarf's poles and create bright lights.To generate a magnetic field, a planet's interior must be hot enough to have conductive fluids, which in the case of Earth is the molten iron in its core. On Jupiter, the conductive liquid is hydrogen, which is under so much pressure that it becomes metallic.Metallic hydrogen likely also produces magnetic fields in brown dwarfs, Kao noted, while in the interior of stars the conductive liquid is ionised hydrogen.The strength and shape of the magnetic field is an important factor in determining a planet's habitability.A radiation belt is a region of planets' magnetospheres where high-energy charged particles that have entered the magnetosphere accumulate and are trapped.Strong magnetic fields form a 'magnetic bubble' around the planet - the magnetosphere. This traps and accelerates the particles to nearly the speed of light. All planets in the solar system with magnetic fields, including the Earth and Jupiter, have radiation belts made up of these high-energy charged particles trapped by the planet's magnetic field.The Earth's radiation belts is known as the Van Allen belts.The results of the observations were published in the journal Nature.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/perseverance-rover-sends-first-images-of-mars-belva-crater-1110450813.html
earth
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/13/1110470961_14:0:487:355_1920x0_80_0_0_c5ee029a85ea7a9493a16c205f7af9a6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
aurora borealis, radiation belt, max planck institute for radio astronomy, ultracold dwarf lsr j1835+3259, earth magnetic fiel, van allen belts
aurora borealis, radiation belt, max planck institute for radio astronomy, ultracold dwarf lsr j1835+3259, earth magnetic fiel, van allen belts

Astronomers Spot Radiation Belt Outside Solar System for the First Time

23:22 GMT 19.05.2023
CC0 / Chuck Carter, Melodie Kao, Heising-Simons Foundation / Resolved imaging confirms a radiation belt around an ultracool dwarfArtist’s impression of an aurora and the surrounding radiation belt of the ultracool dwarf LSR J1835+3259.
Artist’s impression of an aurora and the surrounding radiation belt of the ultracool dwarf LSR J1835+3259. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2023
CC0 / Chuck Carter, Melodie Kao, Heising-Simons Foundation / Resolved imaging confirms a radiation belt around an ultracool dwarf
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
The global magnetic field can trap cosmic particles and accumulate them around a planet, thus adding to the chances of life emerging on the planet. One such field was found on a distant brown dwarf - and an extremely powerful one at that.
Astronomers have detected the first radiation belt observed around a planet sitting outside the solar system, new findings revealed.
The team used an array of 39 radio telescopes coordinated by the US-based National Radio Astronomy Observatory and the Effelsberg radio telescope operated by the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy in Germany.
Radio images from the ultracold dwarf LSR J1835+3259, which sits some 18.5 light-years away from the sun, revealed a cloud of high-energy electrons trapped in the celestial body's powerful magnetic field.

"By combining radio dishes from across the world, we can make incredibly high-resolution images to see things no one has ever seen before. Our image is comparable to reading the top row of an eye chart in California while standing in Washington, DC," said coauthor Jackie Villadsen at Bucknell University.

Scientists viewed the dwarf planet in the radio spectrum and detected a radiation belt emitting about 10 million times more powerfully than those spotted near the giant Jupiter. Officials indicated It stretches out to a distance of up to 18 radii from LSR J1835+3259. This is where the particles that fall towards the dwarf's poles and create bright lights.
"We are actually imaging the magnetosphere of our target by observing the radio-emitting plasma—its radiation belt—in the magnetosphere. That has never been done before for something the size of a gas giant planet outside of our solar system," said Melodie Kao, a postdoctoral fellow at UC Santa Cruz and first author of a paper.
To generate a magnetic field, a planet's interior must be hot enough to have conductive fluids, which in the case of Earth is the molten iron in its core. On Jupiter, the conductive liquid is hydrogen, which is under so much pressure that it becomes metallic.
Metallic hydrogen likely also produces magnetic fields in brown dwarfs, Kao noted, while in the interior of stars the conductive liquid is ionised hydrogen.
Mars Belva Crater by Perseverance. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2023
Beyond Politics
Perseverance Rover Sends First Images of Mars' Belva Crater
01:37 GMT
The strength and shape of the magnetic field is an important factor in determining a planet's habitability.

"When we’re thinking about the habitability of exoplanets, the role of their magnetic fields in maintaining a stable environment is something to consider in addition to things like the atmosphere and climate," Kao said.

A radiation belt is a region of planets' magnetospheres where high-energy charged particles that have entered the magnetosphere accumulate and are trapped.
Strong magnetic fields form a 'magnetic bubble' around the planet - the magnetosphere. This traps and accelerates the particles to nearly the speed of light. All planets in the solar system with magnetic fields, including the Earth and Jupiter, have radiation belts made up of these high-energy charged particles trapped by the planet's magnetic field.
"This is a critical first step in finding many more such objects and honing our skills to search for smaller and smaller magnetospheres, eventually enabling us to study those of potentially habitable, Earth-size planets," said coauthor Evgenya Shkolnik at Arizona State University.
The Earth's radiation belts is known as the Van Allen belts.
The results of the observations were published in the journal Nature.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала